Mannatech : EMPACT+ Performance Drink Mix Earns BSCG Drug Free Certification

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness company, received the BSCG Certified Drug Free® supplement certification for its new EMPACT+™ performance drink mix (Lot Number 3583803). This certifies that the product does not contain any of the 274 drugs banned in sport nor an additional 211 prescription, over-the counter, and illicit drugs not banned in sport.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005304/en/

BSCG.org announced via tweet on December 4, 2018 that it has certified EMPACT+ performance drink mix. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The BSCG Certified Drug Free® Testing Menu targets drugs on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List. The WADA Prohibited List governs Olympic sport and is used by all national anti-doping organizations (NADOs) including ASADA, UKAD, and USADA. It serves as a model for sport federations, professional leagues, college, military, and vocational drug testing programs, which ban many of the compounds on the WADA Prohibited List. This drug free certification provides maximum security to general consumers, as well as to athletes and professionals across the spectrum of WADA, NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, WNBA, PGA, LPGA, MLS, ATP, WTA, FIFA, FINA, AFL, NRL, NASCAR, UFC, CrossFit, NCAA, military, law enforcement, and other drug-testing programs.

“EMPACT+ is the best pre-/during workout supplement I have ever used,” said Ike Boettger, an offensive lineman for the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills. “No jolts of energy, just constant focus and energy for hours at a time -- without sugar, caffeine or stimulants.* I can’t use any other energy product and don’t want to. I use it every day before practice and games. Other players in the league are starting to ask about it now.”¹

“I love EMPACT+,” said Sydney Benner, International Fitness Instructor and creator of the Flight workout. “It’s vegan, it’s gluten free, all natural, and no sugar. I’ve been drinking it, pre-class, all week long. I feel super hydrated and energized throughout the entire workout. I cannot recommend this product enough.”2

“Before we introduced EMPACT+, serious athletes would take one product before exercise, and a second product during exercise, and then yet another product after exercise to aid in recovery,” explained Al Bala, President and CEO at Mannatech. “EMPACT+ is the world’s first fitness product that does it all. It combines fueling, hydration and recovery in one drink and increases endurance, postpones exhaustion and reduces recovery time.”*†

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated, offers a profound wellness experience that makes a difference in the lives of people across the world. Through its innovative Glyconutrition products, Mannatech changes lives, providing an unprecedented level of natural wellness, freedom and purpose. With more than 20 years of experience and operations in 25 markets^, Mannatech is committed to changing lives. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

†When using 1 stick in 8-10 oz of water, 2-3x per day. When consumed both prior to and following workouts.

^Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its multi-level marketing model.

¹ Boettger is a member of Team Mannatech and receives free Mannatech products.

2 Benner received free product from Mannatech for evaluation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005304/en/