Mannatech : EMPACT+ Performance Drink Mix Earns BSCG Drug Free Certification

Mannatech,
Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness
company, received the BSCG
Certified Drug Free® supplement certification for its new EMPACT+™
performance drink mix (Lot Number 3583803). This certifies that the
product does not contain any of the 274 drugs banned in sport nor an
additional 211 prescription, over-the counter, and illicit drugs not
banned in sport.
The BSCG
Certified Drug Free® Testing Menu targets drugs on the World
Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List. The WADA Prohibited List
governs Olympic sport and is used by all
national anti-doping organizations (NADOs) including ASADA, UKAD,
and USADA. It serves as a model for sport federations, professional
leagues, college, military, and vocational drug testing programs, which
ban many of the compounds on the WADA Prohibited List. This drug free
certification provides maximum security to general consumers, as well as
to athletes and professionals across the spectrum of WADA, NFL, MLB,
NHL, NBA, WNBA, PGA, LPGA, MLS, ATP, WTA, FIFA, FINA, AFL, NRL, NASCAR,
UFC, CrossFit, NCAA, military, law enforcement, and other drug-testing
programs.
“EMPACT+ is the best pre-/during workout supplement I have ever used,”
said Ike
Boettger, an offensive lineman for the National Football League’s
Buffalo Bills. “No jolts of energy, just constant focus and energy for
hours at a time -- without sugar, caffeine or stimulants.* I can’t use
any other energy product and don’t want to. I use it every day before
practice and games. Other players in the league are starting to ask
about it now.”¹
“I love EMPACT+,” said Sydney
Benner, International Fitness Instructor and creator of the Flight
workout. “It’s vegan, it’s gluten free, all natural, and no sugar.
I’ve been drinking it, pre-class, all week long. I feel super hydrated
and energized throughout the entire workout. I cannot recommend this
product enough.”2
“Before we introduced EMPACT+, serious athletes would take one product
before exercise, and a second product during exercise, and then yet
another product after exercise to aid in recovery,” explained Al Bala,
President and CEO at Mannatech. “EMPACT+ is the world’s first fitness
product that does it all. It combines fueling, hydration and recovery in
one drink and increases endurance, postpones exhaustion and reduces
recovery time.”*†
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug
Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure
or prevent any disease.
†When using 1 stick in 8-10 oz of water, 2-3x per day. When consumed
both prior to and following workouts.
^Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform
that is separate from its multi-level marketing model.
¹ Boettger is a member of Team Mannatech and receives free Mannatech
products.
2 Benner received free product from Mannatech for evaluation.
