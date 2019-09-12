Log in
Manning & Napier, Inc. : Reports August 31, 2019 Assets Under Management

0
09/12/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

FAIRPORT, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN), ("Manning & Napier" or "the Company") today reported preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of August 31, 2019 of $20.7 billion compared with $21.0 billion at July 31, 2019 and $21.3 billion at June 30, 2019.  AUM by investment vehicle and by portfolio are set forth in the table below.


Assets Under Management


(in millions)








August 31,
2019


July 31,
2019


June 30,
2019







By investment vehicle:






Separate accounts

$

14,579.4



$

14,777.0



$

14,814.1


Mutual funds and collective
investment trusts

6,074.9



6,207.4



6,436.7


Total

$

20,654.3



$

20,984.4



$

21,250.8








By portfolio:






Blended Asset

$

13,530.5



$

13,595.6



$

13,844.3


Equity

6,079.6



6,286.7



6,309.5


Fixed Income

1,044.2



1,102.1



1,097.0


Total

$

20,654.3



$

20,984.4



$

21,250.8


 

About Manning & Napier, Inc.
Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) provides a broad range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds, as well as a variety of consultative services that complement our investment process. Founded in 1970, we offer equity, fixed income and alternative strategies, as well as a range of blended asset portfolios, including life cycle funds. We serve a diversified client base of high-net-worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments and foundations. For many of these clients, our relationship goes beyond investment management and includes customized solutions that address key issues and solve client-specific problems. We are headquartered in Fairport, NY.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release and other statements that the Company may make may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance. Words like "believes," "expects," "may," "estimates," "will," "should," "intends," "plans," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, are used to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although the Company believes that it is basing its expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what it currently knows about its business and operations, there can be no assurance that its actual results will not differ materially from what the Company expects or believes. Some of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from its expectations or beliefs include, without limitation: changes in securities or financial markets or general economic conditions; a decline in the performance of the Company's products; client sales and redemption activity; changes of government policy or regulations; and other risks discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Sean Silva
Prosek Partners
646-818-9122
ssilva@prosek.com

Public Relations Contact
Nicole Kingsley Brunner
Manning & Napier, Inc.
585-325-6880
nbrunner@manning-napier.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manning--napier-inc-reports-august-31-2019-assets-under-management-300917441.html

SOURCE Manning & Napier, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
