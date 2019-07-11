Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manning and Napier Inc    MN

MANNING AND NAPIER INC

(MN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manning & Napier, Inc. : to Report Second Quarter Results; Announces June 30, 2019 Assets Under Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

FAIRPORT, N.Y., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN), ("Manning & Napier" or "the Company") today announced that it will report second quarter 2019 financial results after financial markets close on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The Company will host a teleconference to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. that day.

To access the teleconference, please dial 706-758-9224 (domestic and international) approximately ten minutes before the teleconference's scheduled start time and reference ID# 58283020. A live webcast will also be available on the investor relations portion of Manning & Napier's website at http://ir.manning-napier.com/.

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call's completion through August 6, 2019, and can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406; and referencing ID # 6864798. The webcast will be archived on Manning & Napier's website.

Assets Under Management
The Company also announced that preliminary June 30, 2019 assets under management ("AUM") were $21.3 billion, which included approximately $14.8 billion in separately managed accounts and approximately $6.5 billion in mutual funds and collective investment trusts.

About Manning & Napier, Inc.
Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) provides a broad range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds, as well as a variety of consultative services that complement our investment process. Founded in 1970, we offer equity, fixed income and alternative strategies, as well as a range of blended asset portfolios, including life cycle funds. We serve a diversified client base of high-net-worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments and foundations. For many of these clients, our relationship goes beyond investment management and includes customized solutions that address key issues and solve client-specific problems. We are headquartered in Fairport, NY.

Contacts
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Silva
Prosek Partners
646-493-9632
ssilva@prosek.com

Public Relations Contact
Nicole Kingsley Brunner
Manning & Napier, Inc.
585-325-6880
nbrunner@manning-napier.com

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manning--napier-inc-to-report-second-quarter-results-announces-june-30-2019-assets-under-management-300883754.html

SOURCE Manning & Napier, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANNING AND NAPIER INC
04:06pMANNING & NAPIER, INC. : to Report Second Quarter Results; Announces June 30, 20..
PR
07/03MANNING & NAPIER, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
06/14MANNING & NAPIER, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
06/12MANNING & NAPIER, INC. : Reports May 31, 2019 Assets Under Management
PR
05/14MANNING AND NAPIER : & NAPIER, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fina..
AQ
05/10MANNING & NAPIER, INC. : Reports April 30, 2019 Assets Under Management
PR
05/06MANNING & NAPIER, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial S..
AQ
04/30MANNING & NAPIER : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30MANNING & NAPIER, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
04/30MANNING & NAPIER, INC. : Reports First Quarter 2019 Earnings Results
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About