Manning & Napier, Inc. : to Report Second Quarter Results; Announces June 30, 2019 Assets Under Management

FAIRPORT, N.Y., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN), ("Manning & Napier" or "the Company") today announced that it will report second quarter 2019 financial results after financial markets close on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The Company will host a teleconference to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. that day.

To access the teleconference, please dial 706-758-9224 (domestic and international) approximately ten minutes before the teleconference's scheduled start time and reference ID# 58283020. A live webcast will also be available on the investor relations portion of Manning & Napier's website at http://ir.manning-napier.com/ .

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call's completion through August 6, 2019, and can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406; and referencing ID # 6864798. The webcast will be archived on Manning & Napier's website.

Assets Under Management

The Company also announced that preliminary June 30, 2019 assets under management ("AUM") were $21.3 billion, which included approximately $14.8 billion in separately managed accounts and approximately $6.5 billion in mutual funds and collective investment trusts.

About Manning & Napier, Inc.

Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) provides a broad range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds, as well as a variety of consultative services that complement our investment process. Founded in 1970, we offer equity, fixed income and alternative strategies, as well as a range of blended asset portfolios, including life cycle funds. We serve a diversified client base of high-net-worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments and foundations. For many of these clients, our relationship goes beyond investment management and includes customized solutions that address key issues and solve client-specific problems. We are headquartered in Fairport, NY.

