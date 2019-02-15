Log in
Manning and Napier : & Napier, Inc. Reports January 31, 2019 Assets Under Management

0
02/15/2019 | 09:57am EST

Manning & Napier, Inc. Reports January 31, 2019 Assets Under Management

February 12, 2019

FAIRPORT, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN), ("Manning & Napier" or "the Company") today reported preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of January 31, 2019 of $20.7 billion compared with $20.2 billion at December 31, 2018. AUM by investment vehicle and by portfolio are set forth in the table below.

Assets Under Management

(in millions)

January 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

By investment vehicle:

Separate accounts

$ 14,338.6

$

13,792.1

Mutual funds and collective investment trusts

6,361.4

6,371.5

Total

$ 20,700.0

$

20,163.6

By portfolio:

Blended Asset

$ 13,639.4

$

13,532.2

Equity

5,940.6

5,501.9

Fixed Income

1,120.0

1,129.5

Total

$ 20,700.0

$

20,163.6

About Manning & Napier, Inc.

Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) provides a broad range of investment solutions as well as a variety of consultative services that complement our investment process. Founded in 1970, we offer U.S. and non-U.S. equity, fixed income, and a range of blended asset portfolios, such as life cycle funds and actively-managed exchange-traded fund ("ETF")-based portfolios. We serve a diversified client base of high-net-worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments and foundations. For many of these clients, our relationship goes beyond investment management and includes customized solutions that address key issues and solve client-specific problems. We are headquartered in Fairport, NY.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and other statements that the Company may make may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance. Words like "believes," "expects," "may," "estimates," "will," "should," "intends," "plans," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, are used to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although the Company believes that it is basing its expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what it currently knows about its business and operations, there can be no assurance that its actual results will not differ materially from what the Company expects or believes. Some of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from its expectations or beliefs include, without limitation: changes in securities or financial markets or general economic conditions; a decline in the performance of the Company's products; client sales and redemption activity; changes of government policy or regulations; and other risks discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact Sean Silva

Prosek Partners 646-818-9122 ssilva@prosek.com

Public Relations Contact Nicole Kingsley Brunner Manning & Napier, Inc. 585-325-6880 nbrunner@manning-napier.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manning--napier-inc-reports-january-31-2019-assets-under-management-300794412.html

SOURCE Manning & Napier, Inc.

Disclaimer

Manning & Napier Inc. published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 14:56:02 UTC
