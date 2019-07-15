Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manning and Napier Inc    MN

MANNING AND NAPIER INC

(MN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manning and Napier : & Napier, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Results; Announces June 30, 2019 Assets Under Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 05:45pm EDT

Manning & Napier, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Results; Announces June 30, 2019 Assets Under Management

July 11, 2019

FAIRPORT, N.Y., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN), ("Manning & Napier" or "the Company") today announced that it will report second quarter 2019 financial results after financial markets close on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The Company will host a teleconference to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. that day.

To access the teleconference, please dial 706-758-9224 (domestic and international) approximately ten minutes before the teleconference's scheduled start time and reference ID# 58283020. A live webcast will also be available on the investor relations portion of Manning & Napier'swebsite at http://ir.manning-napier.com/.

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call's completion throughAugust 6, 2019, and can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406; and referencing ID # 6864798. The webcast will be archived on Manning & Napier'swebsite.

Assets Under Management

The Company also announced that preliminary June 30, 2019 assets under management ("AUM") were $21.3 billion, which included approximately $14.8 billion in separately managed accounts and approximately $6.5 billion in mutual funds and collective investment trusts.

About Manning & Napier, Inc.

Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) provides a broad range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds, as well as a variety of consultative services that complement our investment process. Founded in 1970, we offer equity, fixed income and alternative strategies, as well as a range of blended asset portfolios, including life cycle funds. We serve a diversified client base of high-net-worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments and foundations. For many of these clients, our relationship goes beyond investment management and includes customized solutions that address key issues and solve client-specific problems. We are headquartered in Fairport, NY.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Silva Prosek Partners 646-493-9632

ssilva@prosek.com

Public Relations Contact

Nicole Kingsley Brunner Manning & Napier, Inc. 585-325-6880

nbrunner@manning-napier.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manning--napier-inc-to-report-second-quarter-results-announces-june-30-2019- assets-under-management-300883754.html

SOURCE Manning & Napier, Inc.

Disclaimer

Manning & Napier Inc. published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 21:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANNING AND NAPIER INC
05:45pMANNING AND NAPIER : & Napier, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Results; Announces ..
PU
07/12MANNING AND NAPIER INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/11MANNING & NAPIER, INC. : to Report Second Quarter Results; Announces June 30, 20..
PR
07/03MANNING & NAPIER, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
06/14MANNING & NAPIER, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
06/12MANNING & NAPIER, INC. : Reports May 31, 2019 Assets Under Management
PR
05/14MANNING AND NAPIER : & NAPIER, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fina..
AQ
05/10MANNING & NAPIER, INC. : Reports April 30, 2019 Assets Under Management
PR
05/06MANNING & NAPIER, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial S..
AQ
04/30MANNING & NAPIER : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 136 M
EBIT 2019 12,4 M
Net income 2019 11,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,73%
P/E ratio 2019 7,00x
P/E ratio 2020 5,55x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,19x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 25,2 M
Chart MANNING AND NAPIER INC
Duration : Period :
Manning and Napier Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANNING AND NAPIER INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,61  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Orlans Mayer Chief Executive Officer
William Manning Chairman
Paul John Battaglia Chief Financial Officer
Edward J. Pettinella Director
Barbara Goodstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANNING AND NAPIER INC-4.55%27
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP--.--%30 774
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC19.81%25 851
LEGAL & GENERAL16.49%19 861
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC18.64%17 678
AMUNDI33.34%13 791
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About