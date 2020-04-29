Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MannKind Corporation    MNKD

MANNKIND CORPORATION

(MNKD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MannKind Corporation to Hold 2020 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on May 6, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) will release its 2020 first quarter financial results and its management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and corporate updates at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Presenting from the Company will be its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna and Chief Financial Officer, Steven Binder.

Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the Internet may do so by visiting the Company's website at http://www.mannkindcorp.com under News & Events. 

A telephone replay of the call will be accessible for approximately 14 days following completion of the call by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 and use the participant passcode: 7127207#. A replay will also be available on MannKind's website for 14 days.

About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company’s first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide.  MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. For further information, visit www.mannkindcorp.com.

Company Contact:
Phone: (818) 661-5000
Email: ir@mannkindcorp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MANNKIND CORPORATION
05:01pMannKind Corporation to Hold 2020 First Quarter Financial Results Conference ..
GL
04/15MANNKIND CORP : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under..
AQ
04/15MannKind Receives Forgivable Loan under the Paycheck Protection Program
GL
03/24MANNKIND CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
03/24Jennifer Grancio Appointed to MannKind Board of Directors
GL
03/17MannKind Refocuses Pipeline Resources in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
GL
02/25MANNKIND : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/25MANNKIND : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
02/25MANNKIND CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/25MannKind Corporation Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Resu..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 66,3 M
EBIT 2020 -35,3 M
Net income 2020 -45,0 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,26x
P/E ratio 2021 -14,9x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,31x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,70x
Capitalization 286 M
Chart MANNKIND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MannKind Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANNKIND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,00  $
Last Close Price 1,34  $
Spread / Highest target 199%
Spread / Average Target 124%
Spread / Lowest Target 86,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael E. Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kent Kresa Chairman
Steven Binder CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Joseph Kocinsky Chief Technology Officer
David M. Kendall Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANNKIND CORPORATION3.88%286
GILEAD SCIENCES21.07%99 047
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.36%66 622
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS40.78%58 866
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-2.45%24 446
GENMAB A/S12.12%15 747
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group