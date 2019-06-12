Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MannKind Corporation    MNKD

MANNKIND CORPORATION

(MNKD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

MannKind to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 09:01am EDT

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension, announced today that it will be featured as a presenting company at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference at 9:00 AM (ET) on June 19, 2019.  The conference is being held at The St. Regis in New York. 

Michael Castagna, Chief Executive Officer, of MannKind Corporation, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation.  Steven B. Binder, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. 

The presentation will be webcast live.  Interested parties can access a link to the live webcast of the presentation from the News & Events section of the Company's website at http://www.mannkindcorp.com.  The webcast replay will remain available for 14 days following the live presentation.

About MannKind Corporation
MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company's first FDA-approved product and the only orally inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. For further information, visit www.mannkindcorp.com.

Company Contact:
Rose Alinaya
Investor Relations
818-661-5000
ir@mannkindcorp.com

Source: MannKind Corporation

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANNKIND CORPORATION
09:01aMannKind to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
GL
06:57aMANNKIND : Sienna, MannKind stocks move on new trial data
AQ
06/09MannKind Presents Positive Afrezza® Clinical Data from Three Studies at ADA 7..
GL
06/04MANNKIND : Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder Approved in Brazil
AQ
06/03Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder Approved in Brazil
GL
05/17MANNKIND : Announces Afrezza Distribution Agreement in Australia
AQ
05/16MANNKIND CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/16MANNKIND : Announces Afrezza® Distribution Agreement in Australia
AQ
05/15MANNKIND CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07MANNKIND : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 65,5 M
EBIT 2019 -55,2 M
Net income 2019 -56,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,41x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,28x
Capitalization 223 M
Chart MANNKIND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MannKind Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANNKIND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 152%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael E. Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kent Kresa Chairman
Steven Binder Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Joseph Kocinsky Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
David M. Kendall Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANNKIND CORPORATION11.32%231
GILEAD SCIENCES5.68%80 909
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS3.80%42 680
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-17.85%32 744
GENMAB13.07%10 857
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC8.52%8 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About