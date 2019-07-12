ManpowerGroup : Hosts Over 120 Milwaukee High School Students for Personalized Career Coaching and Job-Readiness Training at First Youth Summit

MILWAUKEE, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN ) today hosts its first annual Youth Summit in its global headquarters to connect local Milwaukee students with workforce experts for personalized career coaching and work skills training. More than 120 students will participate in the interactive workshops on topics from using social media to build your personal brand to developing an elevator pitch for mock interviews.

Over 100 employee volunteers will facilitate the event which opens with keynote speaker Kwabena Nixon, CEO of Be Inspired Works. Throughout the Youth Summit students will receive one-on-one coaching with leaders from various corporate departments including legal, human resources, finance, IT, communications and marketing.

"Soft skills and practical work experience are vital whether you are at the start of your career or further along in your journey," said Nafessa Burdine, Community Investment Manager of Corporate Affairs, ManpowerGroup. "Developing employability by ensuring young people are work ready when they leave education is one of the core pillars of our global Sustainability Plan, and it's a responsibility we have taken seriously for over 70 years. It's particularly exciting to be making an impact in our home town, helping our young people and partnering with the community to build local talent".

The Youth Summit is just one of the ways ManpowerGroup is sharing workforce expertise to make a positive impact in the local community. The event follows the success of the Success Starts Here! Annual Men's Job Seminar and Ready. Set. Work! Milwaukee Women's Job Seminar which provide upskilling opportunities to over 200 people each year. Every day ManpowerGroup hosts community activities ranging from student mentoring, interview and resume coaching, weekly homework clubs, Dress for Success sessions and university networking events on national and international work opportunities.

Learn more about how ManpowerGroup is ensuring young people are work-ready when they leave education here: https://doingwellbydoinggood.manpowergroup.com/ready-for-work/

