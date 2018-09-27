ManpowerGroup : Named as a Top Employer in the U.S. from Glassdoor Rankings and in New Forbes Survey

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) U.S. has been selected as a best place to work by reviews from more than 13,000 people across the U.S.

Glassdoor has ranked Manpower U.S. a top 10 Best Company to Work For. Only 18 out of hundreds of large companies received a score of more than 4 out of 5 stars on the online platform. In addition, Forbes named ManpowerGroup a 2018 Best Employer for New Graduates from a survey of 10,000 young professionals.

"We place thousands of associates into work every day across the U.S. and these accolades mean so much because they're awarded to us from those who work with us day in and day out," said Becky Frankiewicz, ManpowerGroup North America President. "We're passionate about being a great place to work and giving everyone the opportunity to progress in their careers and achieve their full potential. This winning combination is why people choose to work with us and I'm delighted the reviews from Glassdoor and Forbes recognize the strong culture of our people and our business here in the U.S."

ManpowerGroup was recognized by Forbes for good working conditions, competitive salaries and attractive benefits. All of these contribute to thousands of young professionals saying they would recommend ManpowerGroup to other graduates starting out in their careers. On Glassdoor, reviews by employees and associates for great work-life balance, coworker appreciation and job fulfillment make Manpower America's seventh best company to work for.

Interested in joining ManpowerGroup's growing team? Visit https://manpowergroup.taleo.net/careersection/mp_external/jobsearch.ftl?lang=en to find the best fit.

