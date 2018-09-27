Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ManpowerGroup Inc.    MAN

MANPOWERGROUP INC. (MAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ManpowerGroup : Named as a Top Employer in the U.S. from Glassdoor Rankings and in New Forbes Survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 07:19pm CEST

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) U.S. has been selected as a best place to work by reviews from more than 13,000 people across the U.S.

ManpowerGroup. (PRNewsFoto/ManpowerGroup) (PRNewsFoto/)

Glassdoor has ranked Manpower U.S. a top 10 Best Company to Work For. Only 18 out of hundreds of large companies received a score of more than 4 out of 5 stars on the online platform. In addition, Forbes named ManpowerGroup a 2018 Best Employer for New Graduates from a survey of 10,000 young professionals.

"We place thousands of associates into work every day across the U.S. and these accolades mean so much because they're awarded to us from those who work with us day in and day out," said Becky Frankiewicz, ManpowerGroup North America President. "We're passionate about being a great place to work and giving everyone the opportunity to progress in their careers and achieve their full potential. This winning combination is why people choose to work with us and I'm delighted the reviews from Glassdoor and Forbes recognize the strong culture of our people and our business here in the U.S."

ManpowerGroup was recognized by Forbes for good working conditions, competitive salaries and attractive benefits. All of these contribute to thousands of young professionals saying they would recommend ManpowerGroup to other graduates starting out in their careers. On Glassdoor, reviews by employees and associates for great work-life balance, coworker appreciation and job fulfillment make Manpower America's seventh best company to work for.

Interested in joining ManpowerGroup's growing team? Visit https://manpowergroup.taleo.net/careersection/mp_external/jobsearch.ftl?lang=en to find the best fit.

About ManpowerGroup 

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower®, Experis®, Right Management® and ManpowerGroup® Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across 80 countries and territories and has done so for 70 years. In 2018, ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the ninth year and one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies for the sixteenth year, confirming our position as the most trusted and admired brand in the industry. See how ManpowerGroup is powering the future of work: www.manpowergroup.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manpowergroup-named-as-a-top-employer-in-the-us-from-glassdoor-rankings-and-in-new-forbes-survey-300720468.html

SOURCE ManpowerGroup


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANPOWERGROUP INC.
07:19pMANPOWERGROUP : Named as a Top Employer in the U.S. from Glassdoor Rankings and ..
PR
09/24GLOBAL GOALS, CHALLENGE ACCEPTED : ManpowerGroup Supports UN Sustainable Develop..
PR
09/17MANPOWERGROUP : Right Management U.S. Introduces New Executive Transition Offeri..
AQ
09/13MANPOWERGROUP : Right Management U.S. Introduces New Executive Transition Offeri..
PR
09/13MANPOWERGROUP : U.S. Labor Market Shows No Sign of Cooling Down in Q4, Average A..
AQ
09/12ALMOST 80% OF EMPLOYERS IN TAIWAN HA : poll
AQ
09/12MANPOWERGROUP : Demand for Skilled Talent Set to Grow Globally in the Last Quart..
AQ
09/12MANPOWERGROUP : Romania and Slovenia show EMEA's strongest hiring confidence for..
AQ
09/11JOB OUTLOOK : Nearly 30 percent of South Florida employers plan to hire by year'..
AQ
09/11MANPOWERGROUP : As job openings reach unprecedented levels, so does quitting
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/105 Industrials 'Safer' Dividend WallStars Gain 50% To 68.4% Per September Brok.. 
09/07Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) August Summary 
08/27Manpower jumps after Argus backs bullish view 
08/08Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) July Summary 
08/06ManpowerGroup President and COO Darryl Green to retire 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.