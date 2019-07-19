Log in
ManpowerGroup : Q2 2019 Presentation

07/19/2019 | 04:35pm EDT

ManpowerGroup Second Quarter Results | July 19, 2019

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This presentation contains statements, including financial projections, that are forward-looking in nature. These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties regarding expected future results. Actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the ManpowerGroup Inc. Annual Report on Form 10-K dated December 31, 2018, which information is incorporated herein by reference, and such other factors as may be described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. We reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide useful information for investors. We include a reconciliation of these measures, where appropriate, to GAAP on the Investor Relations section of our website at manpowergroup.com.

July 2019

2

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2019 Second Quarter Results

Consolidated Financial Highlights

As

As

Q2 Financial Highlights

Reported

Adjusted(1)

5%

5%

Revenue $5.4B

0% CC

0% CC

10 bps

10 bps

Gross Margin 16.2%

37%

12%

Operating Profit $131M

33% CC

7% CC

($196M as adjusted)

130 bps

30 bps

OP Margin 2.4%

(3.7% as adjusted)

3%

13%

EPS$2.11

1% CC

8% CC

($2.05 as adjusted)

  1. As Adjusted figures exclude (a) the impact of an $80M gain from our acquisition of the remaining interest in our Manpower Switzerland business in Q2 2019, which was recorded in interest and other expenses below operating profit; (b) the impact of goodwill impairment and related tax and other charges of $76M in Q2 2019, of which $66M was recorded in SG&A and $10M was recorded in provision for income

July 2019taxes; and (c) the impact of restructuring costs of $15M ($12M3net of tax) in Q2 2018.

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2019 Second Quarter Results

EPS Bridge - Q2 vs. Guidance Midpoint

July 2019

4

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2019 Second Quarter Results

Consolidated Gross Margin Change

-0.1%

16.3%

16.2%

Q2 2018

Solutions

Q2 2019

July 2019

5

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2019 Second Quarter Results

Business Line Gross Profit - Q2 2019(1)

$870M

Growth

4%

-5%

-3% OCC

13%

-6%

-3% OCC

63%-6%

20%

-8%

1% OCC

-5% OCC

-6%-2% OCC

Manpower Experis ManpowerGroup Solutions Right Management ManpowerGroup - Total

(1) Business line classifications can vary by entity and are subject to change as service requirements change.

July 2019

6

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2019 Second Quarter Results

SG&A Expense Bridge - Q2 YoY

(in millions of USD)

(1)

  1. This was unfavorably impacted 10 bps due to the effect of currency exchange rates on our business mix. In constant currency, SG&A excluding goodwill impairment and related charges was 13.7% of Revenue.

July 2019

7

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2019 Second Quarter Results

Americas Segment

(19% of Revenue)

As

Q2 Financial Highlights

Reported

1%

Revenue $1.0B

3% CC

13%

OUP $49M

11% CC

70 bps

OUP Margin 4.7%

Operating Unit Profit (OUP) is the measure that we use to evaluate segment performance. OUP is equal to segment revenues less direct costs and branch and national headquarters operating costs.

July 2019

8

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2019 Second Quarter Results

Americas - Q2 Revenue Growth YoY

% of Segment

Average Daily

Revenue

Revenue Growth - CC

60%

US

-1%

-1%

-1%

14%

Mexico

3%

5%

2%

8%

Canada

6%

12%

10%

18%

Other

-4%

13%

Revenue Growth

Revenue Growth - CC

July 2019

9

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2019 Second Quarter Results

Southern Europe Segment

(45% of Revenue)

As

Excluding

Q2 Financial Highlights

Reported

Restructuring

Costs(1)

2%

2%

Revenue $2.4B

4% CC

4% CC

1%

0%

OUP$124M

7% CC

5% CC

20 bps

10 bps

OUP Margin 5.2%

(1) Excludes the impact of restructuring costs of $2.3M in Q2 2018.

July 2019

10

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2019 Second Quarter Results

Southern Europe - Q2 Revenue Growth YoY

  • of Segment Revenue

59%France

17%Italy

7%Spain

5%Switzerland

12%Other

Average Daily

Revenue Growth - CC

-6%

0%

0%

-11%

-6%

-6%

-6%

-1%

4%

0%

Acquired April 2019

0%

-2%

3%

Revenue Growth Revenue Growth - CC

July 2019

11

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2019 Second Quarter Results

Northern Europe Segment

(22% of Revenue)

As

Excluding

Q2 Financial Highlights

Reported

Restructuring

Costs(1)

15%

15%

Revenue $1.2B

10% CC

10% CC

2%

36%

OUP $24M

5% CC

32% CC

20 bps

70 bps

OUP Margin 2.0%

(1) Excludes the impact of restructuring costs of $13.2M in Q2 2018

July 2019

12

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2019 Second Quarter Results

Northern Europe - Q2 Revenue Growth YoY

  • of Segment Revenue

Average Daily

Revenue Growth - CC

33%

17%

22%

12%

8%

8%

UK

Germany -30%-26%

Nordics

Netherlands(1)-26%

Belgium

Other

Revenue Growth

-8%

-3%

-9%

-2%

-21%

-11%

-6%

-2%

4%

Revenue Growth - CC

-1%

-24%

3%

-22%

-8%

(1) On an organic basis, revenue for Netherlands decreased 22% or -17% in constant currency (ADR in organic

July 2019

constant currency is -19%).

13

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2019 Second Quarter Results

APME Segment

(13% of Revenue)

As

Q2 Financial Highlights

Reported

2%

Revenue $709M

1% CC

4%

OUP $28M

1% CC

10 bps

OUP Margin 4.0%

July 2019

14

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2019 Second Quarter Results

APME - Q2 Revenue Growth YoY

  • of Segment Revenue

33%

Japan

17%

Australia/NZ

-22%

-16%

50%

Other (1)

Average Daily

Revenue Growth - CC

4%

10%

5%

-15%

3%

7%

Revenue Growth

Revenue Growth - CC

(1) On an organic basis, revenue for APME Other increased 11% or +16% in constant currency.

July 2019

15

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2019 Second Quarter Results

Right Management Segment

(1% of Revenue)

As

Excluding

Q2 Financial Highlights

Reported

Restructuring

Costs(1)

4%

4%

Revenue $50M

1% CC

1% CC

13%

11%

OUP $9M

12% CC

9% CC

200 bps

160 bps

OUP Margin 17.9%

(1) Excludes the impact of restructuring costs of ($0.2M) in Q2 2018.

July 2019

16

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2019 Second Quarter Results

Cash Flow Summary - 6 Months YTD

(in millions of USD)

2019

2018

Net Earnings

181

240

Non-cash Provisions and Other

205

51

Change in Operating Assets/Liabilities

(109)

(115)

Capital Expenditures

(24)

(27)

Free Cash Flow

253

149

Change in Debt

4

168

Acquisitions of Businesses, including Contingent

Considerations, net of cash acquired

92

(23)

Other Equity Transactions

(4)

(15)

Repurchases of Common Stock

(101)

(113)

Dividends Paid

(65)

(66)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes

(9)

(28)

Other

8

7

Change in Cash

178

79

July 2019

17

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2019 Second Quarter Results

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total Debt

1,750

(in millions of USD)

1,500

1,250

1,000

750

500

250

0

1,075

1,056

1,073

Total Debt

948

825

Net Debt (Cash)

855

483

490

303

259

227

125

2015 2016 2017 2018 Q1 Q2

Total Debt to

Total Capitalization 30%

20%

10%

24%25% 25%

2019

28% 28% 28%

0%

2015

2016

2017

2018

Q1

Q2

2019

July 2019

18

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2019 Second Quarter Results

Debt and Credit Facilities - June 30, 2019

(in millions of USD)

Interest

Maturity

Total

Remaining

Rate

Date

Outstanding

Available

Euro Notes - €500M

1.809%

Jun 2026

563

-

Euro Notes - €400M

1.913%

Sep 2022

453

-

Revolving Credit Agreement(1)

3.40%

Jun 2023

-

599

Uncommitted lines and Other (2)

Various

Various

57

273

Total Debt

1,073

872

  1. The $600M agreement requires that we comply with a Leverage Ratio (netDebt-to-EBITDA) of not greater than 3.5 to 1 and a Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio of not less than 1.5 to 1, in addition to other customary restrictive covenants. As defined in the agreement, we had a net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.83 and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.30 as of June 30, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, there were $0.5M of standby letters of credit issued under the agreement.
  2. Represents subsidiary uncommitted lines of credit & overdraft facilities, whichtotal $329.9M. Totalsubsidiary borrowings are limited to $300M due to restrictions in our Revolving Credit Facility, with the exception of Q3 when subsidiary borrowings are limited to $600M.

July 2019

19

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2019 Second Quarter Results

Third Quarter 2019 Outlook

Revenue

Total

Flat/Down 2% (Flat/Up 2% CC)

Americas

Up 2-4% (Up 4-6% CC)

Southern Europe

Up 3-5% (Up 6-8% CC)

Northern Europe

Down 6-8% (Down 2-4% CC)

APME

Down 14-16% (Down 14-16% CC)

Right Management

Down 1-3% (Up/Down 1% CC)

Gross Profit Margin

15.9 - 16.1%

Operating Profit Margin

3.5 - 3.7%

Tax Rate

35.5%(+1.7% for France rate change)

EPS

$1.88 - $1.96(unfavorable $0.04 currency and

unfavorable $0.05 taxes)

July 2019

20

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2019 Second Quarter Results

Key Take Aways

The second quarter revenue trends were consistent with the first quarter trend on an organic constant currency basis demonstrating ongoing stabilization in Europe.

There continues to be demand for our extensive portfolio of workforce solutions and services in many markets providing good opportunities for profitable growth going forward.

We are making portfolio adjustments in line with our strategic priorities to drive sustainable, profitable growth and achieve our stated financial targets.

We believe our commitment to upskilling our associates at scale across our countries and brands utilizing global offerings such as MyPath is unparalleled in our industry.

July 2019

21

ManpowerGroup

Disclaimer

ManpowerGroup Inc. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 20:34:07 UTC
