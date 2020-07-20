ManpowerGroup : Q2 2020 Presentation

Log in
07/20/2020 | 08:11am EDT

ManpowerGroup Second Quarter Results | July 20, 2020

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This presentation contains statements, including statements regarding the anticipated financial and operational impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic conditions and the Company's efforts to respond to such impacts, that are forward-looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties regarding the Company's expected future results. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those described or contemplated in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These factors include those found in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including the information under the heading "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as the risks and uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 global pandemic and related governmental actions that are included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which information is incorporated herein by reference.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. We reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide useful information for investors. We include a reconciliation of these measures, where appropriate, to GAAP on the Investor Relations section of our website at manpowergroup.com.

July 2020

2

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2020 Second Quarter Results

Consolidated Financial Highlights

As

Q2 Financial Highlights

Reported

As Adjusted(1)

30%

30%

Revenue $3.7B

28% CC

28% CC

80 bps

80 bps

Gross Margin 15.4%

N/A

88%

Operating Loss -$50M

N/A CC

88% CC

(Operating Profit $23M as adjusted)

370 bps

310 bps

OP Margin -1.3%

(+0.6% as adjusted)

N/A

91.2%

EPS -$1.10

N/A CC

90.7% CC

(+$0.18 as adjusted)

  1. As Adjusted figures exclude the impact of a goodwill impairment charge of $67M, a software impairment charge of $6M and discrete tax items of $4M in Q2 2020; while Q2 2019 excludes (a) the impact of an $80M gain from our acquisition of the remaining interest in our Manpower Switzerland business in Q2 2019, which was recorded in interest and other expenses below operating profit; (b) the impact of goodwill impairment and related tax and other charges of $76M in Q2 2019, of which $66M was recorded in SG&A and $10M was recorded in provision for income taxes.

July 2020

3

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2020 Second Quarter Results

EPS Bridge - Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2019

(1)

(2)

(3)

  1. Represents a favorable impact of $1.32 related to the gain from our acquisition of the remaining interest in our Manpower Switzerland business partially offset by the unfavorable impact of $1.26 related to the goodwill impairment and related tax and other charges.
  2. Represents the impact of share repurchases in periods prior to Q2 2020. No shares were repurchased during Q2 2020.
  3. Represents unfavorable impacts of $1.14 related to goodwill impairment, $0.08 related to software impairment, and $0.06 related to discrete tax items.

July 2020

4

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2020 Second Quarter Results

Consolidated Gross Margin Change

July 2020

5

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2020 Second Quarter Results

Business Line Gross Profit - Q2 2020(1)

Trend

-40%-37% OCC

-26%-20% OCC

-16%-12% OCC

-34%-30% OCC

Manpower

Experis

Talent Solutions ManpowerGroup - Total

(1) Business line classifications can vary by entity and are subject to change as service requirements change.

July 2020

6

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2020 Second Quarter Results

SG&A Expense Bridge - Q2 YoY

(in millions of USD)

  1. Reported ratio is unfavorably impacted 10 bps due to the effect of currency exchange rates on our business mix. In constant currency, SG&A excluding goodwill and other impairment was 14.7% of revenue, and SG&A as reported was 16.6% of revenue.

July 2020

7

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2020 Second Quarter Results

Cash Flow Summary - 6 Months YTD

(in millions of USD)

2020

2019

Net (Loss) Earnings

(63)

181

Non-cash Provisions and Other

123

61

Change in Operating Assets/Liabilities

536

35

Capital Expenditures

(19)

(24)

Free Cash Flow

577

253

Change in Debt

(17)

4

Acquisitions of Businesses, including Contingent

Considerations, net of cash acquired

(2)

92

Other Equity Transactions

0

(4)

Repurchases of Common Stock

(64)

(101)

Dividends Paid

(63)

(65)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes

(19)

(9)

Other

1

8

Change in Cash

413

178

July 2020

8

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2020 Second Quarter Results

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total Debt

(in millions of USD)

Total Debt to

Total Capitalization

1,250

1,000

750

500

250

0 -250-500

30%

20%

10%

0%

1,075

1,073

1,043

1,055

948

855

825

483

259

227

125

47

(56)

(384)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1

Q2

2020

29%

28%

28%

28%

25%

25%

24%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1

Q2

2020

Total Debt

Net Debt

Net (Cash)

July 2020

9

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2020 Second Quarter Results

Debt and Credit Facilities - June 30, 2020

(in millions of USD)

Interest

Maturity

Total

Remaining

Rate

Date

Outstanding

Available

Euro Notes - €500M

1.809%

Jun 2026

557

-

Euro Notes - €400M

1.913%

Sep 2022

448

-

Revolving Credit Agreement(1)(2)

1.162%

Jun 2023

-

599

Uncommitted lines and Other (3)

Various

Various

50

277

Total Debt

1,055

876

  1. The $600M agreement requires that we comply with a Leverage Ratio (net Debt-to-EBITDA) of not greater than 3.5 to 1 and a Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio of not less than 1.5 to 1, in addition to other customary restrictive covenants. As defined in the agreement, we had a net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.03 and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 3.94 as of June 30, 2020. In the agreement, net debt is defined as total debt less cash in excess of $400M.
    As of June 30, 2020, there were $0.5M of standby letters of credit issued under the agreement.
  2. Under the $600M agreement, we have an option to increase the total availability under the facility by an additional $200M.
  3. Represents subsidiary uncommitted lines of credit & overdraft facilities, which total $326.6M. Total subsidiary borrowings are limited to $300M due to restrictions in our Revolving Credit Facility, with the exception of Q3 when subsidiary borrowings are limited to $600M.

July 2020

10

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2020 Second Quarter Results

Americas Segment

(23% of Revenue)

As

Q2 Financial Highlights

Reported

As Adjusted(1)

22%

22%

Revenue $837M

17% CC

17% CC

65%

54%

OUP $20M

61% CC

51% CC

280 bps

210 bps

OUP Margin 2.4%

(1) Excludes the impact of software impairment of $6.0M ($4.5M net of tax) in Q2 2020

Operating Unit Profit (OUP) is the measure that we use to evaluate segment performance. OUP is equal to segment revenues less direct costs and branch and national headquarters operating costs.

July 2020

11

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2020 Second Quarter Results

Americas - Q2 Revenue Trend YoY

% of Segment

Average Daily

Revenue

Revenue Trend - CC

(1)

Revenue Trend

Revenue Trend - CC

(1) On an organic basis, revenue and ADR for the US decreased 23%.

July 2020

12

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2020 Second Quarter Results

Southern Europe Segment

(39% of Revenue)

As

Q2 Financial Highlights

Reported

39%

Revenue $1.5B

38% CC

90%

OUP $12M

90% CC

440 bps

OUP Margin 0.8%

July 2020

13

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2020 Second Quarter Results

Southern Europe - Q2 Revenue Trend YoY

  • of Segment Revenue

50% France -48%

-47%

18% Italy

10% Spain

7% Switzerland

15% Other

-32%-31%

-13%-11%

-15%-19%

-24%-22%

Average Daily

Revenue Trend - CC

-47%

-30%

-13%

-19%

Revenue Trend

Revenue Trend - CC

July 2020

14

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2020 Second Quarter Results

Northern Europe Segment

(23% of Revenue)

As

Q2 Financial Highlights

Reported

28%

Revenue $866M

24% CC

N/A

OUP 0M

210 bps

OUP Margin 0.0%

July 2020

15

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2020 Second Quarter Results

Northern Europe - Q2 Revenue Trend YoY

  • of Segment Revenue

35%

16%

22%

11%

7%

9%

UK

Germany

Nordics

Netherlands

Belgium

Other

-24%-22%

-34%-32%

-27%

-20%

-28%-26%

-39%-38%

-17%

-11%

Average Daily

Revenue Trend - CC

-22%

-32%

-22%

-24%

-37%

Revenue Trend

Revenue Trend - CC

July 2020

16

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2020 Second Quarter Results

APME Segment

(15% of Revenue)

As

Q2 Financial Highlights

Reported

21%

Revenue $569M

19% CC

39%

OUP $18M

40% CC

-100 bps

OUP Margin 3.1%

July 2020

17

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2020 Second Quarter Results

APME - Q2 Revenue Trend YoY

Average Daily

% of SegmentRevenue Trend - CC

Revenue

(1)

Revenue Trend

Revenue Trend - CC

(1) On an organic basis excluding Greater China, revenue for APME Other decreased 12% or 7% in constant currency.

July 2020

18

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2020 Second Quarter Results

Third Quarter 2020 Outlook

Revenue

Total

Down 18-20% (Down 18-20% CC)

Americas

Down 21-23% (Down 17-19% CC)

Southern Europe

Down 20-22% (Down 21-23% CC)

Northern Europe

Down 16-18% (Down 17-19% CC)

APME

Down 9-11% (Down 8-10% CC)

Gross Profit Margin

15.3 - 15.5%

Operating Profit Margin

1.6 - 1.8%

Tax Rate

41.0% (reflects French Business Tax)

EPS

$0.59 - $0.67 (unfavorable $0.01 currency)

July 2020

19

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup 2020 Second Quarter Results

Key Take Aways

Progressive monthly improvement in revenue trends during the second quarter.

Strong balance sheet and liquidity as we confidently progress our strategic initiatives in a challenging economic environment.

Extensive portfolio of workforce solutions and services across our leading global footprint positioning us well for further opportunity during the recovery.

Commitment to deliver on our values to make workplaces more equitable so individuals and organizations emerge from this crisis stronger, more skilled, more competitive and more successful.

July 2020

20

ManpowerGroup

Disclaimer

ManpowerGroup Inc. published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 12:10:12 UTC
