ManpowerGroup : Q2 2020 Presentation

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
This presentation contains statements, including statements regarding the anticipated financial and operational impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic conditions and the Company's efforts to respond to such impacts, that are forward-looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties regarding the Company's expected future results. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those described or contemplated in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These factors include those found in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including the information under the heading "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as the risks and uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 global pandemic and related governmental actions that are included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which information is incorporated herein by reference.
The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. We reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide useful information for investors. We include a reconciliation of these measures, where appropriate, to GAAP on the Investor Relations section of our website at manpowergroup.com.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
As
Q2 Financial Highlights
Reported
As Adjusted(1)
30%
30%
Revenue $3.7B
28% CC
28% CC
80 bps
80 bps
Gross Margin 15.4%
N/A
88%
Operating Loss -$50M
N/A CC
88% CC
(Operating Profit $23M as adjusted)
370 bps
310 bps
OP Margin -1.3%
(+0.6% as adjusted)
N/A
91.2%
EPS -$1.10
N/A CC
90.7% CC
(+$0.18 as adjusted)
As Adjusted figures exclude the impact of a goodwill impairment charge of $67M, a software impairment charge of $6M and discrete tax items of $4M in Q2 2020; while Q2 2019excludes (a) the impact of an $80M gain from our acquisition of the remaining interest in our Manpower Switzerland business in Q2 2019, which was recorded in interest and other expenses below operating profit; (b) the impact of goodwill impairment and related tax and other charges of $76M in Q2 2019, of which $66M was recorded in SG&A and $10M was recorded in provision for income taxes.
EPS Bridge - Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2019
(1)
(2)
(3)
Represents a favorable impact of $1.32 related to the gain from our acquisition of the remaining interest in our Manpower Switzerland business partially offset by the unfavorable impact of $1.26 related to the goodwill impairment and related tax and other charges.
Represents the impact of share repurchases in periods prior to Q2 2020. No shares were repurchased during Q2 2020.
Represents unfavorable impacts of $1.14 related to goodwill impairment, $0.08 related to software impairment, and $0.06 related to discrete tax items.
Consolidated Gross Margin Change
Business Line Gross Profit - Q2 2020(1)
Trend
-40%-37% OCC
-26%-20% OCC
-16%-12% OCC
-34%-30% OCC
█ Manpower
█ Experis
Talent Solutions █ ManpowerGroup - Total
█
(1) Business line classifications can vary by entity and are subject to change as service requirements change.
SG&A Expense Bridge - Q2 YoY
(in millions of USD)
Reported ratio is unfavorably impacted 10 bps due to the effect of currency exchange rates on our business mix. In constant currency, SG&A excluding goodwill and other impairment was 14.7% of revenue, and SG&A as reported was 16.6% of revenue.
Cash Flow Summary - 6 Months YTD
(in millions of USD)
2020
2019
Net (Loss) Earnings
(63)
181
Non-cash Provisions and Other
123
61
Change in Operating Assets/Liabilities
536
35
Capital Expenditures
(19)
(24)
Free Cash Flow
577
253
Change in Debt
(17)
4
Acquisitions of Businesses, including Contingent
Considerations, net of cash acquired
(2)
92
Other Equity Transactions
0
(4)
Repurchases of Common Stock
(64)
(101)
Dividends Paid
(63)
(65)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes
(19)
(9)
Other
1
8
Change in Cash
413
178
Balance Sheet Highlights
Total Debt
(in millions of USD)
Total Debt to
Total Capitalization
1,250
1,000
750
500
250
0 -250-500
30%
20%
10%
0%
1,075
1,073
1,043
1,055
948
855
825
483
259
227
125
47
(56)
(384)
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1
Q2
2020
29%
28%
28%
28%
25%
25%
24%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1
Q2
2020
Total Debt
Net Debt
Net (Cash)
Debt and Credit Facilities - June 30, 2020
(in millions of USD)
Interest
Maturity
Total
Remaining
Rate
Date
Outstanding
Available
Euro Notes - €500M
1.809%
Jun 2026
557
-
Euro Notes - €400M
1.913%
Sep 2022
448
-
Revolving Credit Agreement(1)(2)
1.162%
Jun 2023
-
599
Uncommitted lines and Other (3)
Various
Various
50
277
Total Debt
1,055
876
The $600M agreement requires that we comply with a Leverage Ratio (net Debt-to-EBITDA) of not greater than 3.5 to 1 and a Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio of not less than 1.5 to 1, in addition to other customary restrictive covenants. As defined in the agreement, we had a net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.03 and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 3.94 as of June 30, 2020. In the agreement, net debt is defined as total debt less cash in excess of $400M.
As of June 30, 2020, there were $0.5M of standby letters of credit issued under the agreement.
Under the $600M agreement, we have an option to increase the total availability under the facility by an additional $200M.
Represents subsidiary uncommitted lines of credit & overdraft facilities, which total $326.6M. Total subsidiary borrowings are limited to $300M due to restrictions in our Revolving Credit Facility, with the exception of Q3 when subsidiary borrowings are limited to $600M.
Americas Segment
(23% of Revenue)
As
Q2 Financial Highlights
Reported
As Adjusted(1)
22%
22%
Revenue $837M
17% CC
17% CC
65%
54%
OUP $20M
61% CC
51% CC
280 bps
210 bps
OUP Margin 2.4%
(1) Excludes the impact of software impairment of $6.0M ($4.5M net of tax) in Q2 2020
Operating Unit Profit (OUP) is the measure that we use to evaluate segment performance. OUP is equal to segment revenues less direct costs and branch and national headquarters operating costs.
Americas - Q2 Revenue Trend YoY
% of Segment
Average Daily
Revenue
Revenue Trend - CC
(1)
Revenue Trend
Revenue Trend - CC
(1) On an organic basis, revenue and ADR for the US decreased 23%.
Southern Europe Segment
(39% of Revenue)
As
Q2 Financial Highlights
Reported
39%
Revenue $1.5B
38% CC
90%
OUP $12M
90% CC
440 bps
OUP Margin 0.8%
Southern Europe - Q2 Revenue Trend YoY
of Segment Revenue
50% France -48%
-47%
18% Italy
10% Spain
7% Switzerland
15% Other
-32%-31%
-13%-11%
-15%-19%
-24%-22%
Average Daily
Revenue Trend - CC
-47%
-30%
-13%
-19%
Revenue Trend
Revenue Trend - CC
Northern Europe Segment
(23% of Revenue)
As
Q2 Financial Highlights
Reported
28%
Revenue $866M
24% CC
N/A
OUP 0M
210 bps
OUP Margin 0.0%
Northern Europe - Q2 Revenue Trend YoY
of Segment Revenue
35%
16%
22%
11%
7%
9%
UK
Germany
Nordics
Netherlands
Belgium
Other
-24%-22%
-34%-32%
-27%
-20%
-28%-26%
-39%-38%
-17%
-11%
Average Daily
Revenue Trend - CC
-22%
-32%
-22%
-24%
-37%
Revenue Trend
Revenue Trend - CC
APME Segment
(15% of Revenue)
As
Q2 Financial Highlights
Reported
21%
Revenue $569M
19% CC
39%
OUP $18M
40% CC
-100 bps
OUP Margin 3.1%
APME - Q2 Revenue Trend YoY
Average Daily
% of SegmentRevenue Trend - CC
Revenue
(1)
Revenue Trend
Revenue Trend - CC
(1) On an organic basis excluding Greater China, revenue for APME Other decreased 12% or 7% in constant currency.
Third Quarter 2020 Outlook
Revenue
Total
Down 18-20% (Down 18-20% CC)
Americas
Down 21-23% (Down 17-19% CC)
Southern Europe
Down 20-22% (Down 21-23% CC)
Northern Europe
Down 16-18% (Down 17-19% CC)
APME
Down 9-11% (Down 8-10% CC)
Gross Profit Margin
15.3 - 15.5%
Operating Profit Margin
1.6 - 1.8%
Tax Rate
41.0% (reflects French Business Tax)
EPS
$0.59 - $0.67 (unfavorable $0.01 currency)
Key Take Aways
Progressive monthly improvement in revenue trends during the second quarter.
Strong balance sheet and liquidity as we confidently progress our strategic initiatives in a challenging economic environment.
Extensive portfolio of workforce solutions and services across our leading global footprint positioning us well for further opportunity during the recovery.
Commitment to deliver on our values to make workplaces more equitable so individuals and organizations emerge from this crisis stronger, more skilled, more competitive and more successful.