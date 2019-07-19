ManpowerGroup : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 19, 2019 MANPOWERGROUP INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Wisconsin 1-10686 39-1672779 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.) 100 Manpower Place Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (414) 961-1000 (Former name or former address, if changed since last report.) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition The information in this Item 2.02, including exhibit 99.1 attached herto, is furnished solely pursuant to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K. Consequently, such information is not deemed "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. Further, the information in this Item 2.02, including exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into the filings of the registrant under the Securities Act of 1933. On July 19, 2019 we issued a press release announcing our results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. Item 9.01. Exhibits Exhibit No. Description Press Release dated July 19, 2019 Presentation materials for July 19, 2019 Conference Call

Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Jack McGinnis +1.414.906.7977 jack.mcginnis@manpowergroup.com ManpowerGroup Reports 2nd Quarter 2019 Results Revenue trend in second quarter consistent with first quarter on organic constant currency basis

Completed acquisition of Switzerland Manpower franchise in April 2019 resulting in a non-cash accounting gain of $80 million

non-cash accounting gain of $80 million Greater China JV completed Hong Kong public offering in July 2019, proceeds to be invested into the business for further growth; ManpowerGroup remains largest shareholder

Non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $64 million in the second quarter

goodwill impairment charge of $64 million in the second quarter Overall constant currency organic revenue trend anticipated to improve into the third quarter Financial Overview: MILWAUKEE, July 19, 2019 -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) today reported net earnings of $2.11 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $2.17 per diluted share in the prior year period. Net earnings in the quarter were $127.3 million compared to $143.4 million a year earlier. Revenues for the second quarter were $5.4 billion, a 5% decline from the prior year period. The current year quarter included special items consisting of a non-cash accounting gain of $80 million related to the purchase of our remaining interest in the Switzerland Manpower business, which increased earnings per share by $1.32, and a goodwill impairment charge and related tax and other costs of $76 million, which decreased earnings per share by $1.26. Financial results in the quarter were also impacted by the stronger U.S. dollar relative to foreign currencies compared to the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, revenues were flat. On a constant currency basis, net earnings per diluted share increased 1% and decreased 8%, excluding the impact of the special items and restructuring charges in the prior year. Earnings per share in the quarter were negatively impacted 8 cents by changes in foreign currencies compared to the prior year, or 11 cents excluding the special items. Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO, said, "We delivered solid results in the second quarter, reflecting the significant variations we are seeing across global labor markets. We are making

operational and strategic progress and continue to invest in technology for every stage of the HR value chain as this remains core to everything we do today and in the future. As skills shortages continue to be felt by many employers, demand for our extensive portfolio of workforce solutions and services across our global footprint continues to provide us with opportunities for profitable growth in many markets." "We anticipate diluted earnings per share in the third quarter will be between $1.88 and $1.96, which includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 4 cents and an estimated unfavorable impact from the expected French corporate tax rate change for 2019 of 5 cents." On July 10, 2019, our joint venture in Greater China, ManpowerGroup Greater China Limited, successfully completed its initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange which will result in the deconsolidation of the business. During the quarter we recorded $60 million of goodwill impairment and a discrete tax charge of $10 million related to our Germany business and a charge of $6 million for goodwill impairment and additional costs related to our New Zealand business. Net earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $180.8 million, or $2.98 per diluted share compared to net earnings of $240.4 million, or $3.62 per diluted share in the prior year. The year to date period included special items and restructuring costs which reduced earnings per share by 46 cents. The prior year-to-date period included restructuring costs which reduced earnings per share by 45 cents. Revenues for the six-month period were $10.4 billion, a decrease of 7% from the prior year or a decrease of 1% in constant currency. Earnings per share for the six-month period were negatively impacted 15 cents by changes in foreign currencies compared to the prior year, or 23 cents excluding the special items and restructuring costs. In conjunction with its second quarter earnings release, ManpowerGroup will broadcast its conference call live over the Internet on July 19, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. CDT (8:30 a.m. EDT). Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and view the presentation by logging on to http://investor.manpowergroup.com/in the section titled "Investor Relations." Supplemental financial information referenced in the conference call can be found at http://investor.manpowergroup.com/. About ManpowerGroup ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands - Manpower®, Experis®, Right Management® and ManpowerGroup® Solutions - creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across 80 countries and territories and has done so for 70 years. In 2019, ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the tenth year and one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies for the seventeenth year, confirming our position as the most trusted and admired brand in the industry. See how ManpowerGroup is powering the future of work: www.manpowergroup.com

