ManpowerGroup : Right Management Named as Vanguard Leader for Global Expertise in Talent & Leadership Development for the Second Year

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Right Management, the global career and talent development expert within ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) received the prestigious 'Leader' designation in the recently published ALM Vanguard: Talent & Leadership Consulting. Right Management has been recognized for the second year in a row for sourcing, retaining and developing top talent from entry-level to C-Suite and helping organizations effectively drive business performance in the digital age.

"Unlocking the potential of people and developing great leaders is more important than ever as the impact of technology accelerates and organizations transform," said Ian Symes, Executive Vice President of Right Management Europe & North America. "Employers across the world turn to us to help them assess and develop their leaders and nurture their people. We're delighted to be recognized for the second time by ALM Intelligence as a Vanguard Leader for our strategic approach to helping organizations navigate digital disruption so employers and individuals alike can succeed today and tomorrow."

"Demand for talent and leadership consulting continues to accelerate as organizations seek clarity around the skills, behaviors and leadership needed to successfully navigate digital transformation," says Liz DeVito, associate director and lead for human resource consulting research with ALM Intelligence. "The leading providers are restructuring to deliver services as an integrated capability that transcends traditional practice structures and includes a broader range of competencies that heighten the probability of achieving outcomes."

