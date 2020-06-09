ManpowerGroup : U.S. Q3 Employment Outlook Hits 10 Year Low Though Early Signs of Optimism Emerge

MILWAUKEE, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Employers in the U.S. report significant declines in hiring intentions for Q3 according to the ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) Employment Outlook Survey of more than 7,700 U.S. employers conducted in April and May*. Hiring plans in Wholesale and Retail Trade and Construction show steepest declines from the previous quarter reflecting the impact of Safer at Home / Shelter in Force orders across the country. In contrast, employers in Education and Health Services (+13%) and Transportation and Utilities (+4%) report the most positive outlooks as frontline workers continue to be in high demand both through and after the pandemic peak.

Employers were also asked when they expect hiring to return to pre-COVID-19 levels. An optimistic 60% said before the end of 2020, with many expecting a return before the end of summer. Employers in Education, Construction and Government expect the shortest COVID-19 hiring impact while those in the Professional sector including law firms, accountants and consultants are most uncertain.

"The past weeks and months have seen the labor market transform overnight, with many industries halting hiring instantly, while others including healthcare, ecommerce and logistics saw immediate growth." Said Becky Frankiewicz, President of ManpowerGroup North America. "These numbers reveal the depth of the impact this crisis has had on hiring intentions across our country, yet we are beginning to see very early signs for cautious optimism. As states open up essential roles remain in demand, as well as tech skills including software & app developers, and even new roles like temperature checkers and contact tracers. It is encouraging to see so many employers predict a return to pre-pandemic hiring though we must remember any signs of recovery are fragile. Now is the time for everyone to join together to rebuild confidence and create opportunities for everyone as America gets safely back to work".

ManpowerGroup's real-time data** reveals a 10% increase in job postings nationwide in the past ten days. Top Essential and Non-Essential in demand roles across the U.S. include:

Most In-Demand Essential Roles Most In-Demand Non-Essential Roles 1. Drivers 2. Nurses 3. Retail/Grocery Workers 4. Retail/Grocery Supervisors 5. Food Prep Supervisors 6. Stock Clerks – Stockroom, Warehouse 7. Cashiers 8. Food Prep Workers 9. Nursing Assistants 10. Stock Clerks – Salesfloor 11. Critical Care Nurses 12. Maintenance / Repair Workers 13. Trades Workers 14. Freight, Stock, Warehouse Material Movers 15. Security Guards 1. Software and Application Developers 2. Customer Service Representatives 3. Insurance Sales Agents 4. Supervisors Office Workers 5. Marketing Managers 6. Network systems Administrators 7. Management Analysts 8. Help Desk Support 9. IT Security Analysts 10. IT Systems Analysts 11. Accountants 12. Sales Managers 13. IT Project Managers 14. Market Research and Analysts 15. Systems Engineers/Architects

View the complete Q3 2020 U.S. survey results: ManpowerGroup .US/MEOS

Region Q3 2020 Quarter-over-Quarter

Variation Year-over-Year

Variation West 2% -16% -20% Midwest 5% -16% -16% South 3% -18% -17% Northeast 4% -13% -15%

U.S. Hiring Plans by Industry Sectors, Regions, Metro Areas and States

Employers in 9 U.S. industry sectors expect to add workers during the upcoming quarter: Leisure & Hospitality (+7%), Transportation & Utilities (+4%), Wholesale & Retail Trade (+3%), Construction (+2%), Government (+4%), Durable Goods Manufacturing (+1%), Education & Health Services (+13%), Financial Activities (+1%) and Nondurable Goods Manufacturing (+3%). Information (- 3%), Other Services (-3%) and Professional & Business Services (0%), are the 3 U.S. industry sectors that do not plan to add workers during the upcoming quarter.

The Outlook in the Midwest (+5%), West (2%), Northeast (4%) and South (3%) all declined quarter over-quarter though hiring intentions still remain positive in all four regions.

Complete results for the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey are available for download at ManpowerGroup.US/MEOS. The Q4 2020 survey will be released Sept. 8, 2020.

*The Net Employment Outlook is derived by taking the percentage of employers anticipating an increase in hiring activity and subtracting from this the percentage of employers expecting a decrease in hiring activity.

** Data June 5, 2020. Source: ManpowerGroup Insight from a scan of multiple sources including job boards, publicly available data (e.g. Bureau Labor Statistics) and Gartner's Talent Neuron

