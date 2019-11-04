Log in
ManTech Appoints Daniel E. Payne as Senior Vice President and Chief Security Officer

11/04/2019 | 08:00am EST

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) today announced that it has named Daniel E. Payne as Senior Vice President and Chief Security Officer, reporting to President and CEO Kevin M. Phillips.

In this role, Payne will lead all aspects of security, including physical, personnel, insider threat, digital, and program security. He will ensure compliance with industrial, information, and operational security regulations and prepare ManTech to address emerging threats.

“In a career that spans more than 30 years of service to the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community, Daniel Payne earned his reputation as one of the finest professionals in the field of security for our government,” said Phillips. “At ManTech, his commitment to ‘Delivering Uncompromised Security’ will set a standard in our industry.”

Payne joins ManTech from the DoD’s Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, where as Director he transformed security with an innovative risk-based methodology, fed by intelligence and tailored to support facilities and diverse technologies across 13,000 locations. From 2014 to 2016, he served as Deputy Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Before leading security for the DoD and ODNI, Mr. Payne held leadership positions in counter-intelligence and counter-terrorism for the CIA.

About ManTech
ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at mantech.com.
-------------------------------

ManTech-C

Media Contact:

Jim Crawford
Executive Director, External Communications
(M) 571.446.7550
James.Crawford2@ManTech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2034ee8b-f5ef-4672-b312-7ca8a9d840b4

Primary Logo

Daniel Payne, SVP and Chief Security, ManTech

Daniel Payne, SVP and Chief Security, ManTech

© GlobeNewswire 2019
