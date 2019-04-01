Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mantech International Corp    MANT

MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP

(MANT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ManTech Completes the Acquisition of Kforce Government Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

HERNDON, Va., April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech International Corporation (Nasdaq: MANT) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Kforce Government Solutions (KGS) for $115 million in cash.

The acquisition builds ManTech’s footprint in the federal health market, where KGS successfully supported programs for customers including the Department of Veterans Affairs. ManTech will continue this work for the VA through the current Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation (T4NG) program.

“KGS enhances our strong position in one of the fast-growing areas of the government services marketplace,” said Kevin M. Phillips, ManTech’s President and CEO. “We are very excited to join forces with them, and pleased to welcome the many talented KGS employees to ManTech, where they will prove a natural fit with our culture of total dedication to the customer mission.”

About ManTech International Corporation

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems and software engineering solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements and assumptions made in this press release, which do not address historical facts, constitute “forward-looking” statements that ManTech believes to be within the definition in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” or “estimate,” or the negative of these terms or words of similar import, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results and outcomes may differ materially from the results and outcomes we anticipate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results we anticipate include, but are not limited to, the following: failure to maintain our relationship with the U.S. government, or compete effectively for contract awards; inability to recruit and retain sufficient number of employees with specialized skill sets or necessary security clearances who are in great demand and limited supply; adverse changes in U.S. government spending for programs we support, whether due to changing mission priorities, socio-economic policies, cost reduction initiatives by our customers, or other federal budget constraints generally; disruption of our business or damage to our reputation resulting from security breaches in customer systems, internal systems (including as a result of cyber or other security threats), or employee misconduct; failure to realize the full amount of our backlog or adverse changes in the timing of receipt of revenues under contracts included in backlog; issues relating to competing effectively for awards procured through the competitive bidding process; failure to obtain option awards, task orders or funding under contracts; renegotiation, modification or termination of our contracts, or failure to perform in conformity with contract terms or our expectations; failure to successfully integrate acquired companies or businesses into our operations or to realize any accretive or synergistic effects from such acquisitions; non-compliance with, or adverse changes in, complex U.S. government laws, procurement regulations or processes; and adverse results of U.S. government audits or other investigations of our government contracts. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in ManTech's Annual Report on Form 10-K previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 22, 2019, Item 1A of Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and, from time to time, in ManTech's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date of this press release, and ManTech undertakes no obligation to publicly update any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise.

ManTech-F

ManTech International Corporation

Investor Relations

Judy BjornaasStephen Vather
Executive Vice President and CFOExecutive Director, Corporate Development
(703) 218-8269(703) 218-6093
Investor.Relations@ManTech.comStephen.Vather@ManTech.com

mantech_logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP
04:32pManTech Completes the Acquisition of Kforce Government Solutions
GL
03/25ManTech Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Confere..
GL
03/11MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financia..
AQ
03/07MANTECH INTERNATIONAL : LAUNCHES NEW R&D WARFARE LABORATORY AT NAVAL SURFACE WAR..
AQ
03/07MANTECH INTERNATIONAL : Launches New R&D Warfare Laboratory at Naval Surface War..
AQ
03/07MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/06ManTech Launches New R&D Warfare Laboratory at Naval Surface Warfare Center-C..
GL
03/05MANTECH INTERNATIONAL : TO ACQUIRE KFORCE GOVERNMENT SOLUTIONS; Acquisition Expa..
AQ
03/04MANTECH INTERNATIONAL : Acquisition Expands ManTech's Federal Civilian and Healt..
AQ
03/02KFORCE : Enters Into Agreement to Sell Its Federal Government Solutions Business
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 113 M
EBIT 2019 124 M
Net income 2019 93,5 M
Finance 2019 77,3 M
Yield 2019 2,00%
P/E ratio 2019 24,02
P/E ratio 2020 21,98
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
Capitalization 2 148 M
Chart MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Mantech International Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 63,7 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin M. Phillips President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George J. Pedersen Executive Chairman
Judith L. Bjornaas CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Mike Uster Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Barry G. Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP3.30%2 148
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION24.13%125 560
ACCENTURE24.83%112 204
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.74%108 571
VMWARE, INC.31.63%73 989
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING21.83%69 587
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About