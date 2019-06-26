Log in
ManTech Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for July 31, 2019

06/26/2019 | 08:01am EDT

HERNDON, Va., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech International Corporation (Nasdaq: MANT) will issue its second quarter fiscal year 2019 earnings press release after close of market Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Management will discuss financial results in a conference call beginning at 5 p.m. EDT.

Analysts may participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 638-9567 (domestic) or (253) 237-1032 (international) and entering pass code 2892048. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the Investor Relations section of the ManTech website (http://investor.mantech.com). A replay of the conference call will be available on the ManTech website approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the call.

About ManTech International Corporation

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems and software engineering solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

ManTech-F

ManTech International Corporation

Judy BjornaasStephen Vather
Executive Vice President and CFOVice President, M&A and Investor Relations
(703) 218-8269(703) 218-6093
Investor.Relations@ManTech.comStephen.Vather@ManTech.com

