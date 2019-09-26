Log in
Nasdaq  >  Mantech International Corp    MANT

ManTech Selected for $950 Million U.S. Air Force Award for Analytical and Technical Services

09/26/2019 | 08:01am EDT

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) today announced that it has been selected by Secretary of the Air Force Concepts, Development and Management (SAF/CDM) to participate in a 10-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) multiple award to provide Analytical and Technical Services.

“In today’s rapidly evolving Intelligence environment, emerging technologies play a critical role in safeguarding national and homeland security,” said Rick Wagner, President of ManTech’s Mission, Cyber and Intelligence Solutions (MCIS) Group. “Our commitment to developing and deploying secure, best-in-class technology solutions will help speed vital intelligence to decision-makers and those at the tactical edge, in near real-time.”

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

ManTech–C

Media Contact:

Jim Crawford
ManTech
Executive Director, External Communications
(M) 571.466.7550
James.Crawford2@ManTech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c063254-1a11-405c-bc69-ab0bc5954783

Primary Logo

Rick Wagner, President, ManTech's Mission, Cyber and Intelligence Solutions Group

Rick Wagner, President, ManTech's Mission, Cyber and Intelligence Solutions Group

© GlobeNewswire 2019
