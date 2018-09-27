Log in
Mantech International : Names Adam Rudo Senior Vice President and General Manager of Security Solutions Business Unit

09/27/2018 | 02:12pm CEST

ManTech Names Adam Rudo Senior Vice President and General Manager of Security Solutions Business Unit

September 27, 2018

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) today appointed Adam Rudo as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the company's Security Solutions business unit (SSBU), part of ManTech's Mission, Cyber and Intelligence Solutions (MCIS) Group.

As General Manager of ManTech's SSBU, Mr. Rudo will plan and drive the unit's mission-critical work for the U.S. Intelligence Community. He joins ManTech from General Dynamics IT, where over a period of 13 years he rose to leadership of the company's Intel division as Senior Vice President, responsible for revenue commitments, growth objectives, retention and customer satisfaction. Prior to General Dynamics, Mr. Rudo worked for Lockheed Martin.

"As a leader with a proven record of supporting the needs of our nation's Intelligence Community, Adam Rudo will hit the ground running at ManTech," said Rick Wagner, President of ManTech's MCIS Group. "His leadership, customer and technical experience providing IT solutions and direct mission support to these customers uniquely positions him to lead our Security Solutions Business Unit."

Mr. Rudo replaces Paul Gentile, who will support the transition of his responsibilities before retiring on January 4, 2019.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. Now in our 50th year, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.-------------------------------

Statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those we anticipate. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as any updating information in our subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update them, whether as a result of a subsequent event or otherwise.

ManTech-C

Media Contacts:

Jim Crawford

Executive Director, External Communications (O) 703.259.3636 (M) 571.446.7550

James.Crawford2@ManTech.com

Sue Cushing

Vice President, Corporate Marketing & Communications (O) 703.814.8369 (M) 703.927.1482

Sue.Cushing@ManTech.com

Source: ManTech International Corporation

Disclaimer

ManTech International Corporation published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 12:11:08 UTC
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP24.25%2 492
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.21%135 920
ACCENTURE12.99%116 484
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES61.71%114 997
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.67%65 130
VMWARE, INC.24.35%64 604
