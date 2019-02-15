Manulife Financial : John Hancock Closed-End Funds Release Earnings Data

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The eight John Hancock Closed-End Funds listed in the table below announced earnings1 for the three months ended January 31, 2019. The same data for the comparable three month period ended January 31, 2018 is also available below.

Three Months Ended 1/31/2019 Ticker Fund Name Current

Fiscal

Year End Net

Investment

Income Per

Common

Share NAV Total

Managed

Assets

Total Net

Assets HPI Preferred Income Fund 7/31 $ 9,080,670 $ 0.349 $20.40 $ 823,531,123 * $ 531,031,123 HPF Preferred Income Fund II 7/31 $ 7,349,132 $ 0.345 $20.12 $ 666,448,067 * $ 428,448,067 HPS Preferred Income Fund III 7/31 $ 9,706,485 $ 0.307 $17.88 $ 874,501,093 * $ 565,001,093 JHS Income Securities Trust 10/31 $ 1,909,490 $ 0.164 $14.54 $ 260,619,000 * $ 169,319,000 JHI Investors Trust 10/31 $ 2,658,316 $ 0.305 $17.04 $ 235,306,534 * $ 148,406,534 PDT Premium Dividend Fund 10/31 $ 9,569,417 $ 0.197 $14.59 $1,091,369,361 * $ 707,669,361 HTD Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund 10/31 $11,191,366 $ 0.316 $24.54 $1,296,388,900 * $ 868,488,900 HTY Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield 10/31 $ 968,421 $ 0.088 $ 7.50 $ 82,832,512

$ 82,832,512

Three Months Ended 1/31/2018 Ticker Fund Name Current

Fiscal

Year End Net

Investment

Income Per

Common

Share NAV Total

Managed

Assets

Total Net

Assets HPI Preferred Income Fund 7/31 $10,435,831 $ 0.401 $21.20 $ 843,982,141 * $551,482,141 HPF Preferred Income Fund II 7/31 $8,502,419 $ 0.400 $20.91 $ 683,052,991 * $445,052,991 HPS Preferred Income Fund III 7/31 $11,165,051 $ 0.354 $18.65 $ 898,303,068 * $588,803,068 JHS Income Securities Trust 10/31 $2,120,495 $ 0.182 $15.20 $ 268,329,222 * $177,029,222 JHI Investors Trust 10/31 $2,810,161 $ 0.323 $18.49 $ 247,918,590 * $161,018,590 PDT Premium Dividend Fund 10/31 $11,743,929 $ 0.243 $14.95 $1,107,113,888 * $723,413,888 HTD Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund 10/31 $13,260,601 $ 0.375 $24.41 $1,291,506,329 * $863,606,329 HTY Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield 10/31 $925,404 $ 0.084 $8.97 $ 98,966,172

$98,966,172 *Total managed assets include assets attributable to borrowings under the Committed Facility Agreement or Liquidity Agreement, as applicable.

1 Earnings refer to net investment income, which is comprised of the Fund's interest and dividend income, less expenses. Earnings presented represent past earnings and there is no guarantee of future results.

Amounts distributed by the Funds may vary from the earnings shown above and will be announced in separate press releases. Up-to-date distribution rate information is available on John Hancock Investments' web site at www.jhinvestments.com by clicking on "Closed-End Funds" under the "Daily Prices" tab.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

