Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Manulife Financial Corp.    MFC   CA56501R1064

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.

(MFC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manulife Financial : Chief Investment Officer to Speak at National Bank Financial Annual Canadian Financial Services Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 08:31am EDT

C$ unless otherwise stated
TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC     SEHK: 945

TORONTO, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Scott Hartz, Chief Investment Officer of Manulife, will speak at the National Bank Financial Annual Canadian Financial Services Conference on Thursday, March 28, 2019. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:25 a.m.

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast through manulife.force.com/Events-Presentations. An archived version of the replay audio will be available the day after the live event at the same location for six months. 

About Manulife
Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance, as well as wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2018, we had more than 34,000 employees, over 82,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 28 million customers. As of December 31, 2018, we had over $1.1 trillion (US$794 billion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $29.0 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States are where we have served customers for more than 100 years. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manulife-chief-investment-officer-to-speak-at-national-bank-financial-annual-canadian-financial-services-conference-300817491.html

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.
08:31aMANULIFE FINANCIAL : Chief Investment Officer to Speak at National Bank Financia..
PR
03/22MANULIFE FINANCIAL : Investments Announces Portfolio Manager Changes to Two Fund..
AQ
03/20MANULIFE FINANCIAL : Investments Closed-End Funds Announce Monthly Fund Distribu..
AQ
03/20MANULIFE FINANCIAL : DBRS Comments on Court Ruling in Favour of Manulife and Ind..
AQ
03/18MANULIFE FINANCIAL : Canadian court rules in favor of Manulife in dispute with M..
RE
03/18MANULIFE FINANCIAL : says Saskatchewan court has ruled in its favour in Mosten c..
AQ
03/18MANULIFE FINANCIAL : Statement on Decision in Mosten Litigation
AQ
03/18MANULIFE FINANCIAL : Statement on Decision in Mosten Litigation
PR
03/15MANULIFE FINANCIAL : Management Information Circular and Annual Report Available..
PR
03/14MANULIFE FINANCIAL : Investments Announces Results of Special Meetings of Securi..
AQ
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.