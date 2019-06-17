Manulife Financial : Hong Kong garners a slew of wins at two industry awards

June 17, 2019



Hong Kong - Manulife Hong Kong has won four awards at this year's Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards, topping the Product Innovation and Retirement Plan categories with an 'Excellence' award in each and receiving the runner-up 'Outstanding' accolade in both the Critical Illness and Annuity Plan categories. On top of these awards, the company also scooped three titles in the Metro Finance Greater Bay Area Insurance Awards.

These awards recognize the company's strength as a leader of Hong Kong's retirement and medical insurance sectors, and reflect its commitment to customer-driven innovation.

Guy Mills, Chief Executive Officer at Manulife Hong Kong, said, 'At Manulife, we understand that people have different needs at different life stages and we work hard to offer a full range of solutions to help them reach their goals. This makes it even more gratifying to see our innovation and customer focus recognized in these prestigious awards. We will keep striving to bring best-in-class products and services to different customer groups in Hong Kong.'

Manulife Hong Kong's Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards are:

Product Category Award ManuLove Care Product Innovation Excellence ManuDelight Annuity Plan Retirement Plan Excellence ManuLove Care Critical Illness Outstanding ManuDelight Annuity Plan Annuity Plan Outstanding

At the Metro Finance Greater Bay Area Insurance Awards, Manulife Hong Kong won the following accolades:

Product Award ManuDelight Annuity Plan Outstanding Annuity Product Award Investment-linked product Outstanding Investment-Linked Life Product Award Manulife First VHIS Flexi Plan Outstanding Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme Award

The triple win for the ManuDelight Annuity Plan reinforces the company's position as a leading retirement expert in Hong Kong. Born out of extensive customer research, ManuDelight was developed to meet unfulfilled demand for retirement planning among Hong Kong's younger generation. Aimed at younger and middle-aged pre-retirees, ManuDelight is the first deferred annuity plan in market that gives customers both guaranteed retirement income and flexible options, including the ability to enjoy retirement earlier or later than planned.

Scoring a double win at this year's Financial Institution Awards, ManuLove Care is a first-of-its-kind critical illness plan developed especially for Hong Kong's 'sandwich generation'. As befits a solution from a leading Hong Kong insurance brand, ManuLove Care provides the insured with well-rounded protection up to the age of 100, covering 60 major critical illnesses, 44 early stage critical illnesses and eight juvenile diseases. It also uniquely extends protection to the insured's parents and children, and to any future children, with no underwriting required.

Manulife's strength as a leader of Hong Kong's medical insurance sector was also recognized at this year's Metro Finance Greater Bay Area Insurance Awards, where the Manulife First VHIS Flexi Plan took the 'Outstanding Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme Award'. Introduced by the government this year as part of its new tax-deductible policy, VHIS encourages Hong Kong people to evaluate their medical protection needs and get extra coverage as required.

The Manulife First VHIS Flexi Plan offers customers greater health protection through nine plan options, including different ward class choices, and additional reimbursement amounts for excess medical expenses[1]. Customers can enjoy extra protection with the plan's unique optional benefit of up to 100% medical expenses reimbursement. They are also free to choose their preferred doctor or hospital for treatment.