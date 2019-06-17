Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Manulife Financial Corp.    MFC   CA56501R1064

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.

(MFC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manulife Financial : Hong Kong garners a slew of wins at two industry awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 02:49pm EDT

June 17, 2019

Hong Kong - Manulife Hong Kong has won four awards at this year's Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards, topping the Product Innovation and Retirement Plan categories with an 'Excellence' award in each and receiving the runner-up 'Outstanding' accolade in both the Critical Illness and Annuity Plan categories. On top of these awards, the company also scooped three titles in the Metro Finance Greater Bay Area Insurance Awards.

These awards recognize the company's strength as a leader of Hong Kong's retirement and medical insurance sectors, and reflect its commitment to customer-driven innovation.

Guy Mills, Chief Executive Officer at Manulife Hong Kong, said, 'At Manulife, we understand that people have different needs at different life stages and we work hard to offer a full range of solutions to help them reach their goals. This makes it even more gratifying to see our innovation and customer focus recognized in these prestigious awards. We will keep striving to bring best-in-class products and services to different customer groups in Hong Kong.'

Manulife Hong Kong's Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards are:

Product

Category

Award

ManuLove Care

Product Innovation

Excellence

ManuDelight Annuity Plan

Retirement Plan

Excellence

ManuLove Care

Critical Illness

Outstanding

ManuDelight Annuity Plan

Annuity Plan

Outstanding

At the Metro Finance Greater Bay Area Insurance Awards, Manulife Hong Kong won the following accolades:

Product

Award

ManuDelight Annuity Plan

Outstanding Annuity Product Award

Investment-linked product

Outstanding Investment-Linked Life Product Award

Manulife First VHIS Flexi Plan

Outstanding Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme Award

The triple win for the ManuDelight Annuity Plan reinforces the company's position as a leading retirement expert in Hong Kong. Born out of extensive customer research, ManuDelight was developed to meet unfulfilled demand for retirement planning among Hong Kong's younger generation. Aimed at younger and middle-aged pre-retirees, ManuDelight is the first deferred annuity plan in market that gives customers both guaranteed retirement income and flexible options, including the ability to enjoy retirement earlier or later than planned.

Scoring a double win at this year's Financial Institution Awards, ManuLove Care is a first-of-its-kind critical illness plan developed especially for Hong Kong's 'sandwich generation'. As befits a solution from a leading Hong Kong insurance brand, ManuLove Care provides the insured with well-rounded protection up to the age of 100, covering 60 major critical illnesses, 44 early stage critical illnesses and eight juvenile diseases. It also uniquely extends protection to the insured's parents and children, and to any future children, with no underwriting required.

Manulife's strength as a leader of Hong Kong's medical insurance sector was also recognized at this year's Metro Finance Greater Bay Area Insurance Awards, where the Manulife First VHIS Flexi Plan took the 'Outstanding Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme Award'. Introduced by the government this year as part of its new tax-deductible policy, VHIS encourages Hong Kong people to evaluate their medical protection needs and get extra coverage as required.

The Manulife First VHIS Flexi Plan offers customers greater health protection through nine plan options, including different ward class choices, and additional reimbursement amounts for excess medical expenses[1]. Customers can enjoy extra protection with the plan's unique optional benefit of up to 100% medical expenses reimbursement. They are also free to choose their preferred doctor or hospital for treatment.

Disclaimer

Manulife Financial Corporation published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 18:48:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.
02:49pMANULIFE FINANCIAL : Hong Kong garners a slew of wins at two industry awards
PU
06/12MANULIFE FINANCIAL : President and CEO Roy Gori to Speak at True North Conferenc..
AQ
06/10MANULIFE FINANCIAL : ALL-IN! Manulife Bank shows banking can be done differently
AQ
06/05MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION : announces results of Conversion Privilege of No..
PR
06/03MANULIFE FINANCIAL : John Hancock Closed-End Funds Declare Quarterly Distributio..
PR
06/03MANULIFE FINANCIAL : John Hancock Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
PR
05/22MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION : announces Dividend Rates on Non-cumulative Rate..
AQ
05/21MANULIFE FINANCIAL : announces dividend rates on non-cumulative rate reset class..
PU
05/21MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION : announces Dividend Rates on Non-cumulative Rate..
PR
05/15MANULIFE FINANCIAL : John Hancock Closed-End Funds Release Earnings Data
PR
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 60 146 M
EBIT 2019 5 925 M
Net income 2019 5 785 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,25%
P/E ratio 2019 7,98
P/E ratio 2020 7,54
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,77x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capitalization 46 548 M
Chart MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Manulife Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 29,3  CAD
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roy Gori President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Cassaday Chairman
Linda Mantia Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Philip Witherington Chief Financial Officer
Gregory A. Framke Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.20.39%33 330
AXA19.90%59 463
PRUDENTIAL PLC14.23%51 187
METLIFE18.87%44 724
AFLAC20.81%39 085
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL21.68%38 253
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About