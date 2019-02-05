Manulife Financial : John Hancock Investments Reduces Fees on 12 Funds

By Patrick Thomas



John Hancock Investments said Tuesday that it reduced the expense ratios for its nine sector exchange traded funds and three of its mutual funds.

Boston-based John Hancock, a division of Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC.T), said net expense ratios on the ETFs were reduced by an average of about 10 basis points. The company said the reduced fees are a result of direct management fee cuts, contractual expense caps and new breakpoints.

"We are keenly aware of the landscape and how competitive fees, in addition to performance, can impact a portfolio," said Andrew Arnott, chief executive of John Hancock Investments, in a statement.

