Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Manulife Financial Corp.    MFC   CA56501R1064

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP. (MFC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manulife Financial : John Hancock Investments Reduces Fees on 12 Funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 01:34pm EST

By Patrick Thomas

John Hancock Investments said Tuesday that it reduced the expense ratios for its nine sector exchange traded funds and three of its mutual funds.

Boston-based John Hancock, a division of Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC.T), said net expense ratios on the ETFs were reduced by an average of about 10 basis points. The company said the reduced fees are a result of direct management fee cuts, contractual expense caps and new breakpoints.

"We are keenly aware of the landscape and how competitive fees, in addition to performance, can impact a portfolio," said Andrew Arnott, chief executive of John Hancock Investments, in a statement.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP. -0.32% 125.3 End-of-day quote.6.37%
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP. 0.34% 20.77 Delayed Quote.6.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.
01:34pMANULIFE FINANCIAL : John Hancock Investments Reduces Fees on 12 Funds
DJ
12:25pJOHN HANCOCK INVESTMENTS : Reduces Fees on 12 Additional Funds Providing More Va..
PR
02/01MANULIFE FINANCIAL : John Hancock Appoints Heather Windjue to Head of TPA Strate..
PR
01/30MANULIFE FINANCIAL : to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Resul..
PR
01/25Manulife Investments announces anticipated monthly cash distribution for the ..
AQ
01/24S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices
AQ
01/19MANULIFE FINANCIAL : offers pioneering variable insurance product
AQ
01/14MANULIFE FINANCIAL : Investments Announces Proposed Fund Merger and Proposed Inv..
AQ
01/09MANULIFE FINANCIAL : announces intention to redeem 2.811% Fixed/Floating Subordi..
AQ
2018MANULIFE FINANCIAL : Investments Announces Final Special Distribution for Class ..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 47 608 M
EBIT 2018 6 238 M
Net income 2018 5 346 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,35%
P/E ratio 2018 7,95
P/E ratio 2019 7,42
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 40 511 M
Chart MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Manulife Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 28,2  CAD
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roy Gori President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Cassaday Chairman
Linda Mantia Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Philip Witherington Chief Financial Officer
Gregory A. Framke Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.6.81%30 886
AXA8.12%56 516
PRUDENTIAL PLC7.99%51 200
METLIFE9.99%44 566
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL14.27%38 487
AFLAC5.40%36 557
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.