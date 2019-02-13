Log in
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.

(MFC)
Manulife Financial : Plans Increase in Size of Existing Share Buyback Plan

0
02/13/2019 | 05:51pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) on Wednesday said it plans to amend an existing share buyback plan to increase the number of common shares eligible for repurchase to 99 million from the current 40 million.

The company said the change to its existing Normal Course Issuer Bid is subject to approval from Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Since the start of the current buyback program, Manulife repurchased for cancellation 30,586,449 common shares.

The current program began Nov. 14, 2018, and is scheduled to continue until Nov. 13, although the company may complete its intended purchases earlier.

The company said the purchase of common shares at recent market prices is an appropriate investment since, in its view, those prices don't reflect the underlying value of Manulife's business.

Manulife Financial Corporation is an international financial services group that operates primarily as John Hancock in the U.S. and as Manulife elsewhere.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP. 2.03% 125.9 End-of-day quote.6.88%
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP. -1.04% 20.93 Delayed Quote.7.33%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 42 545 M
EBIT 2018 6 641 M
Net income 2018 5 229 M
Debt 2018 8 347 M
Yield 2018 4,27%
P/E ratio 2018 8,25
P/E ratio 2019 8,12
EV / Sales 2018 1,17x
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capitalization 41 412 M
