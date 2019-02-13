Manulife Financial : Plans Increase in Size of Existing Share Buyback Plan

By Stephen Nakrosis



Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) on Wednesday said it plans to amend an existing share buyback plan to increase the number of common shares eligible for repurchase to 99 million from the current 40 million.

The company said the change to its existing Normal Course Issuer Bid is subject to approval from Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Since the start of the current buyback program, Manulife repurchased for cancellation 30,586,449 common shares.

The current program began Nov. 14, 2018, and is scheduled to continue until Nov. 13, although the company may complete its intended purchases earlier.

The company said the purchase of common shares at recent market prices is an appropriate investment since, in its view, those prices don't reflect the underlying value of Manulife's business.

Manulife Financial Corporation is an international financial services group that operates primarily as John Hancock in the U.S. and as Manulife elsewhere.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com