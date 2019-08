By Maria Armental

Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) reported a 17% increase in profit in the latest period and double-digit core earnings growth in Asia.

Second-quarter profit rose to $1.48 billion Canadian dollars, or 73 Canadian cents a share.

Core earnings rose to 72 Canadian cents a share from 70 Canadian cents a share a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected 63 Canadian cents, or 71 Canadian cents in core profit.

