Financials (CAD) Sales 2018 42 545 M EBIT 2018 6 641 M Net income 2018 5 229 M Debt 2018 8 347 M Yield 2018 4,27% P/E ratio 2018 8,25 P/E ratio 2019 8,12 EV / Sales 2018 1,17x EV / Sales 2019 0,92x Capitalization 41 412 M

Technical analysis trends MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish

Consensus Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 15 Average target price 28,0 CAD Spread / Average Target 33%

Managers Name Title Roy Gori President, Chief Executive Officer & Director John M. Cassaday Chairman Linda Mantia Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP Philip Witherington Chief Financial Officer Gregory A. Framke Chief Information Officer & Executive VP

Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP. 7.33% 31 328 AXA 7.94% 55 931 PRUDENTIAL PLC 8.42% 50 910 METLIFE 5.41% 43 727 PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 12.20% 38 558 AFLAC 5.95% 37 257