MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.

(MFC)
My previous session
News 
News

Manulife Financial : Swings to Profit

02/13/2019 | 05:41pm EST

By Bowdeya Tweh

Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) swung to a profit in the latest period as the Toronto-based insurer and financial-services firm benefited from a nonrepeating tax charge.

Manulife posted a profit of C$593 million, or C$0.28 a share, compared with a loss of C$1.61 billion, or C$0.83 a share, a year earlier. The year-earlier period's results were driven by a charge related to U.S. tax law changes.

Core earnings were C$1.34 billion, or C$0.65 a share, up from C$1.21 billion, or C$0.59 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet projected earnings rising to C$0.66 a share.

Core earnings from the Asia region had the strongest quarterly growth among corporate segments, rising 23% to C$459 million.

Assets under management and administration, which is part of Manulife's wealth and asset management segment, was C$608.8 billion in the quarter, compared with C$609 billion a year earlier.

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP. 2.03% 125.9 End-of-day quote.6.88%
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP. -1.04% 20.93 Delayed Quote.7.33%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 42 545 M
EBIT 2018 6 641 M
Net income 2018 5 229 M
Debt 2018 8 347 M
Yield 2018 4,27%
P/E ratio 2018 8,25
P/E ratio 2019 8,12
EV / Sales 2018 1,17x
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capitalization 41 412 M
Chart MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Manulife Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 28,0  CAD
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roy Gori President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Cassaday Chairman
Linda Mantia Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Philip Witherington Chief Financial Officer
Gregory A. Framke Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.7.33%31 328
AXA7.94%55 931
PRUDENTIAL PLC8.42%50 910
METLIFE5.41%43 727
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL12.20%38 558
AFLAC5.95%37 257
