Manulife Financial : Swings to Profit

By Bowdeya Tweh



Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) swung to a profit in the latest period as the Toronto-based insurer and financial-services firm benefited from a nonrepeating tax charge.

Manulife posted a profit of C$593 million, or C$0.28 a share, compared with a loss of C$1.61 billion, or C$0.83 a share, a year earlier. The year-earlier period's results were driven by a charge related to U.S. tax law changes.

Core earnings were C$1.34 billion, or C$0.65 a share, up from C$1.21 billion, or C$0.59 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet projected earnings rising to C$0.66 a share.

Core earnings from the Asia region had the strongest quarterly growth among corporate segments, rising 23% to C$459 million.

Assets under management and administration, which is part of Manulife's wealth and asset management segment, was C$608.8 billion in the quarter, compared with C$609 billion a year earlier.

