MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP. (MFC)

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP. (MFC)
News

Manulife Financial : to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results

01/30/2019 | 08:31am EST

C$ unless otherwise stated
TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC   SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation will release its fourth quarter and year end 2018 financial results following the market close on the evening of Wednesday, February 13, 2019. There will be a live webcast of the quarterly conference call with analysts on Thursday, February 14, 2019, beginning at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

Scheduled speakers are Roy Gori, President and Chief Executive Officer and Phil Witherington, Chief Financial Officer.

Telephone Conference Call:
Please call in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
Local: 416-340-8530
Toll free in North America: 1-800-769-8320
International: A link to the dial-in numbers is provided below.
https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=1P48R8007698320  

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on February 14, 2019 through February 28, 2019 by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 (Passcode: 2973367#).

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance, as well as wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2017, we had about 35,000 employees, 73,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving more than 26 million customers. As of September 30, 2018, we had over $1.1 trillion (US$863 billion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $27.6 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 100 years. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manulife-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2018-financial-results-300786454.html

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
