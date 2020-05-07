|
Manulife Financial : Announces Election of Directors
05/07/2020 | 05:05pm EDT
C$ unless otherwise stated
TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945
TORONTO, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation (Manulife) announced today that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 11, 2020 were each elected as a director at the Annual Meeting held earlier today in Toronto. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
NAME OF NOMINEE
VOTES FOR
%
VOTES
WITHHELD
%
Ronalee H. Ambrose
1,113,307,780
99.73
3,019,827
0.27
Guy L.T. Bainbridge
1,114,190,471
99.81
2,137,136
0.19
Joseph P. Caron
1,107,785,291
99.23
8,542,316
0.77
John M. Cassaday
1,086,140,377
97.30
30,187,230
2.70
Susan F. Dabarno
1,113,946,205
99.79
2,381,402
0.21
Julie E. Dickson
1,114,301,159
99.82
2,026,448
0.18
Sheila S. Fraser
1,102,396,413
98.75
13,931,194
1.25
Roy Gori
1,110,746,504
99.50
5,581,103
0.50
Tsun-yan Hsieh
1,113,655,768
99.76
2,671,839
0.24
Donald R. Lindsay
1,095,977,644
98.18
20,349,963
1.82
John R. V. Palmer
1,107,898,829
99.24
8,428,778
0.76
C. James Prieur
1,113,901,058
99.78
2,426,549
0.22
Andrea S. Rosen
1,108,197,302
99.27
8,130,305
0.73
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly on our website and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
About Manulife
Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2019, we had more than 35,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 30 million customers. As of March 31, 2020, we had $1.2 trillion (US$0.8 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $30.4 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manulife-announces-election-of-directors-301055344.html
SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation
© PRNewswire 2020
|
|Latest news on MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORA
|
|