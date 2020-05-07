Log in
Manulife Financial : Announces Election of Directors

05/07/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

C$ unless otherwise stated                              
TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC  SEHK: 945

TORONTO, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation (Manulife) announced today that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 11, 2020 were each elected as a director at the Annual Meeting held earlier today in Toronto. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

NAME OF NOMINEE

VOTES FOR

%

VOTES
WITHHELD

%

Ronalee H. Ambrose

1,113,307,780

99.73

3,019,827

0.27

Guy L.T. Bainbridge

1,114,190,471

99.81

2,137,136

0.19

Joseph P. Caron

1,107,785,291

99.23

8,542,316

0.77

John M. Cassaday

1,086,140,377

97.30

30,187,230

2.70

Susan F. Dabarno

1,113,946,205

99.79

2,381,402

0.21

Julie E. Dickson

1,114,301,159

99.82

2,026,448

0.18

Sheila S. Fraser

1,102,396,413

98.75

13,931,194

1.25

Roy Gori

1,110,746,504

99.50

5,581,103

0.50

Tsun-yan Hsieh

1,113,655,768

99.76

2,671,839

0.24

Donald R. Lindsay

1,095,977,644

98.18

20,349,963

1.82

John R. V. Palmer

1,107,898,829

99.24

8,428,778

0.76

C. James Prieur

1,113,901,058

99.78

2,426,549

0.22

Andrea S. Rosen

1,108,197,302

99.27

8,130,305

0.73

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly on our website and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Manulife
Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2019, we had more than 35,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 30 million customers. As of March 31, 2020, we had $1.2 trillion (US$0.8 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $30.4 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manulife-announces-election-of-directors-301055344.html

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
