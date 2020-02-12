Log in
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION    MFC   CA56501R1064

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(MFC)
Manulife Financial : Files 2019 Audited Annual Financial Statements and Related MD&A

02/12/2020 | 05:58pm EST

C$ unless otherwise stated
TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC     SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation has filed its 2019 audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and related MD&A with securities regulators, including with the Canadian Securities Administrators and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 40-F. This information is available on the Company's website at manulife.com. Shareholders may also request a hard copy of this information free of charge through the Company's website.

About Manulife
Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2019, we had more than 35,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 30 million customers. As of December 31, 2019, we had $1.2 trillion (US$0.9 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $29.7 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 100 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manulife-files-2019-audited-annual-financial-statements-and-related-mda-301004115.html

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
