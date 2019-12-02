Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Manulife Financial Corporation    MFC   CA56501R1064

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(MFC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manulife Financial : Hancock Natural Resource Reports Results of Sustainability Exam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 03:04pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Hancock Natural Resource Group said Monday a sustainability examination of selected managed agricultural operations in the U.S. conformed to a new sustainable agricultural standard that is expected to see a broader launch next year.

The new sustainability standard was developed by the Sustainable Agriculture Working Group, Hancock said. The group is a coalition of two environmental non-profits -- The Conservation Fund and Manomet -- and eight companies that professionally own and manage over three million acres of farmland.

"Until recently, the agriculture sector lacked a standard that could work across different scales, crop types, production systems, and geographies. We're optimistic that this new standard will help bring transparency to the market and drive widespread adoption for the industry," said Brian Kernohan, Chief Sustainability Officer, HNRG. "We believe this is an important area of focus, especially for investors that want to align their portfolios with environmental, social and governance goals."

The examination looked at properties in California, Washington and Wisconsin primarily producing almond, pistachio, apple and cranberry varieties, the company said.

Hancock Natural Resource Group is part of Manulife Investment Management's comprehensive Private Markets platform. Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corp.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.70% 265.44 Delayed Quote.69.42%
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 0.10% 26.155 Delayed Quote.34.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORA
03:04pMANULIFE FINANCIAL : Hancock Natural Resource Reports Results of Sustainability ..
DJ
02:16pMANULIFE FINANCIAL : Hancock Natural Resource Group Successfully Completes Inaug..
AQ
09:44aMANULIFE FINANCIAL : announces intention to redeem 2.64% Fixed/Floating Subordin..
AQ
11/29MANULIFE FINANCIAL : John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Notice to Shareholders -..
PR
11/29MANULIFE FINANCIAL : announces intention to redeem 2.64% Fixed/Floating Subordin..
PR
11/22MANULIFE FINANCIAL : Is household debt cracking Canada's financial foundation?
PU
11/22MANULIFE FINANCIAL : Is household debt cracking Canada's financial foundation?
AQ
11/20MANULIFE FINANCIAL : Investment Management's Frances Donald and Catherine Milum ..
AQ
11/18MANULIFE FINANCIAL : John Hancock Closed-End Funds Release Earnings Data
PR
11/18MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 79 298 M
EBIT 2019 6 973 M
Net income 2019 5 698 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,93%
P/E ratio 2019 9,02x
P/E ratio 2020 8,36x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,64x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,85x
Capitalization 50 924 M
Chart MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Manulife Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 29,78  CAD
Last Close Price 26,13  CAD
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roy Gori President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Cassaday Chairman
Rahul M. Joshi Chief Operations Officer
Philip Witherington Chief Financial Officer
Shamus Edward Weiland Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION34.90%38 314
AXA30.95%64 904
PRUDENTIAL PLC-1.82%46 094
METLIFE, INC.21.55%45 899
AFLAC20.37%40 254
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC14.80%37 635
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group