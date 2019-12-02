Manulife Financial : Hancock Natural Resource Reports Results of Sustainability Exam

By Stephen Nakrosis



Hancock Natural Resource Group said Monday a sustainability examination of selected managed agricultural operations in the U.S. conformed to a new sustainable agricultural standard that is expected to see a broader launch next year.

The new sustainability standard was developed by the Sustainable Agriculture Working Group, Hancock said. The group is a coalition of two environmental non-profits -- The Conservation Fund and Manomet -- and eight companies that professionally own and manage over three million acres of farmland.

"Until recently, the agriculture sector lacked a standard that could work across different scales, crop types, production systems, and geographies. We're optimistic that this new standard will help bring transparency to the market and drive widespread adoption for the industry," said Brian Kernohan, Chief Sustainability Officer, HNRG. "We believe this is an important area of focus, especially for investors that want to align their portfolios with environmental, social and governance goals."

The examination looked at properties in California, Washington and Wisconsin primarily producing almond, pistachio, apple and cranberry varieties, the company said.

Hancock Natural Resource Group is part of Manulife Investment Management's comprehensive Private Markets platform. Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corp.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com