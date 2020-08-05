Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/05 04:15:17 pm
18.83 CAD   +4.55%
05:58pMANULIFE FINANCIAL : Posts Lower 2Q Profit
DJ
05:32pMANULIFE FINANCIAL : reports 2Q20 net income and core earnings
PU
05:03pMANULIFE FINANCIAL : declares preferred share dividends
PR
Manulife Financial : Posts Lower 2Q Profit

08/05/2020 | 05:58pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Manulife Financial Corp. said profit fell in the fiscal second quarter as the company was affected by interest rates driven by narrower corporate spreads and a steepening of the yield curve and incurred charges related to investments.

The Canadian financial services provider said net profit was 727 million Canadian dollars ($555.6 million), or C$0.35 a share, down from C$1.48 billion, or C$0.73 a share, a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of C$0.11 a share.

Excluding certain items, core earnings rose to C$1.56 billion from C$1.45 billion a year ago.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 60 405 M 45 524 M 45 524 M
Net income 2020 3 787 M 2 854 M 2 854 M
Net cash 2020 28 745 M 21 663 M 21 663 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,79x
Yield 2020 5,95%
Capitalization 34 930 M 26 371 M 26 324 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,10x
EV / Sales 2021 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Manulife Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 22,38 CAD
Last Close Price 18,83 CAD
Spread / Highest target 43,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roy Gori President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Cassaday Chairman
Rahul M. Joshi Chief Operations Officer
Philip Witherington Chief Financial Officer
Shamus Edward Weiland Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-31.90%26 150
AXA-30.28%49 171
PRUDENTIAL PLC-19.46%39 602
METLIFE, INC.-27.60%33 490
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-32.49%24 996
AFLAC INCORPORATED-33.72%24 995
