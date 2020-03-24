Manulife Financial : partners with dacadoo to help customers in Asia make healthier lifestyle choices

March 24, 2020

Hong Kong/Zurich - Manulife is announcing its collaboration with dacadoo, a Swiss-based global digital health platform provider to enhance the company's digital offerings in Asia. Under this new partnership, dacadoo will strengthen Manulife's existing health engagement platform, ManulifeMOVE, to enable customers to more easily understand their health and be guided to develop healthier habits.

Using behavioural science, online coaching functions and curated wellness content, the Manulife-dacadoo partnership will enrich ManulifeMOVE's offering. The enhanced capabilities, which feature dacadoo's patented Health Score, will provide customers a new scientific yet simple scoring method to measure how healthy they are and what they need to do to stay healthy.

This personalised journey is based on over 2,500 clinical papers and extensive scientific data from dacadoo. Manulife is simplifying the science and making it easier for ManulifeMOVE customers to make better health decisions by encouraging them to take simple, preventative actions, including on better nutrition, exercise and sleep habits, to improve their long-term health.

Anil Wadhwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, Manulife Asia, said: 'We are delighted to be partnering with dacadoo. There is never a better time than now to take control of your health. At Manulife, our goal is to support our customers so they can live 'everyday better'. The partnership will help us play a more significant role in supporting people's health. This not only helps customers but also reduces the burden on public health systems.'

Peter Ohnemus, President and Chief Executive Officer, dacadoo: 'We are very proud to be supporting Manulife in bolstering their engagement with customers in more meaningful ways. This includes educating more people on health with the Health Score, incentivising healthy behaviour and providing the tools to help them stay engaged to maintain a healthy lifestyle. This is another major commitment by one of the world's biggest life insurers.'

The new functionalities will be available on the ManulifeMOVE programme and accessible to policyholders in Hong Kong, Singapore and Vietnam from May 2020.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2019, we had more than 35,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 30 million customers. As of December 31, 2019, we had C$1.2 trillion (US$0.9 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made C$29.7 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 100 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

About ManulifeMOVE

ManulifeMOVE is a behaviour-linked programme that integrates activity-tracking and insurance solutions to motivate healthy habits among our customers. The flagship programme, delivered through the proprietary ManulifeMOVE app, focuses on wellness. It provides access to an ecosystem of services that support our customers to take the next step in achieving better health. Designed to reward every move, the programme helps our customers make healthier lifestyle choices in both the immediate and longer term. The benefits to our customers range from healthcare partnerships that offer useful health insights to regular challenges that incentivise health improvement through wellness, entertainment and lifestyle rewards. With a strategic vision to become the ultimate engagement tool for all, ManulifeMOVE was first released in the Hong Kong market in 2015, specifically for policyholders. The ManulifeMOVE app is now available for customers and public users to download across six markets, including Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam via App Store or Google Play.

About dacadoo

dacadoo is a global technology company and innovative business partner that is driving the digital transformation in healthcare. Based in Zurich, Switzerland, dacadoo strengthens health and wellbeing through active engagement and artificial intelligence. dacadoo develops and operates a mobile-first digital health engagement platform that helps people to live healthier, more active lives through a combination of motivational techniques derived from behavioral science, online gaming and social networks, as well as artificial intelligence and automated coaching. Based on over 2,500 clinical papers and over 300 million people-years of clinical data, its patented, real-time Health Score makes health individually measurable, which provides users with a unique engagement experience, whilst offering dacadoo's enterprise customers an effective way to measure the true health impact of wellness programs. Available in over 13 languages, dacadoo's technology is provided as a fully branded, white-label solution or it can be integrated into customer products through its API. dacadoo's customers include health and life insurance companies, health and wellness service organizations as well as large and mid-sized employers for health promotion in the workplace.

