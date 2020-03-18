Our Commitment to Communities: Manulife and John Hancock Focusing on Access to Food for The Most Vulnerable During Coronavirus Pandemic

C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife and John Hancock are focused on giving people safe access to food throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and recently announced several important measures.

We are donating $1 million to support the availability and safe access to food for communities in need across Canada to help the most vulnerable people whose health and well-being are most immediately impacted.

to support the availability and safe access to food for communities in need across to help the most vulnerable people whose health and well-being are most immediately impacted. Through John Hancock , we've committed $1 million to the Boston Resiliency Fund, which includes providing food to Boston's children and seniors.

, we've committed to the Boston Resiliency Fund, which includes providing food to children and seniors. We are working directly and with partners to provide urgent response and relief across communities in Asia to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

to tackle the spread of the coronavirus. We will be directly supporting local food banks and food distribution organizations in Canada and have partnered with Global Medic to distribute food kits and build mobile infrastructure tents where food banks are closed.

and have partnered with Global Medic to distribute food kits and build mobile infrastructure tents where food banks are closed. We have partnered with Moisson Montreal to support food distribution.

We have employee match programs in Canada and in the U.S. to support local charities.

"At Manulife, one of our core values is to Do The Right Thing," said Roy Gori, Manulife President and CEO. "We are committed to making lives better for people around the world, and in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, we are supporting food security, particularly the availability and safe access to food for those who are most vulnerable at this critical time."

This week, Gori joined Canadian business leaders in urging every leader in the country to immediately shift focus to the singular objective of slowing the pace of transmission of this coronavirus.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2019, we had more than 35,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 30 million customers. As of December 31, 2019, we had $1.2 trillion (US$0.9 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $29.7 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 100 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/our-commitment-to-communities-manulife-and-john-hancock-focusing-on-access-to-food-for-the-most-vulnerable-during-coronavirus-pandemic-301026376.html

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation