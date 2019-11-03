Log in
Capital Distribution :: Mandatory

0
11/03/2019 | 07:18pm EST

Capital Distribution :: Mandatory

BackNov 04, 2019

Announcement Title Capital Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 4, 2019 7:32
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG191104CAPDBLDD
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Jill Smith
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Dividend/ Distribution Number Applicable
Value 8
Financial Year End 31/12/2019
Dividend/ Distribution Period 01/07/2019 TO 29/09/2019
Number of Days 91
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Manulife US REIT is pleased to announce the Advanced Distribution of 1.47 cents (USD) per unit for the period from 1 July 2019 to 29 September 2019 which comprises two components: (a) distribution out of tax-exempt income of 1.00 cents (USD); and (b) distribution out of capital of 0.47 cents (USD). Please refer to attachment.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 27/09/2019 17:00:00
Ex Date 26/09/2019
Disbursement Details
Cash Payment Details
Payment Type Tax Not Applicable
Gross Rate (per share) USD 0.0047
Net Rate (per share) USD 0.0047
Pay Date 29/11/2019
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 110,911 bytes)

Disclaimer

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 00:17:09 UTC
