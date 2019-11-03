Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory With Options
|
Announcement Title
|
Cash Dividend/ Distribution
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Nov 4, 2019 7:43
|
Status
|
New
|
Corporate Action Reference
|
SG191104DVCAGYQQ
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Jill Smith
|
Designation
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Dividend/ Distribution Number
|
Applicable
|
Value
|
8
|
Financial Year End
|
31/12/2019
|
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
|
USD 0.01
|
Dividend/ Distribution Period
|
01/07/2019 TO 29/09/2019
|
Number of Days
|
91
|
Event Narrative
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Additional Text
|
Manulife US REIT is pleased to announce the Advanced Distribution of 1.47 cents (USD) per unit for the period from 1 July 2019 to 29 September 2019 which comprises two components: (a) distribution out of tax-exempt income of 1.00 cents (USD); and (b) distribution out of capital of 0.47 cents (USD). Please refer to attachment.
|
Taxation Conditions
|
The tax-exempt income component is exempt from tax in the hands of all Unitholders. No tax will be deducted at source from this component.
|
Event Dates
|
Record Date and Time
|
27/09/2019 17:00:00
|
Ex Date
|
26/09/2019
|
Option 1-Cash Payment Details
|
Default Option
|
Yes
|
Option Currency
|
United States Dollar
|
Payment Type
|
Tax Exempted
|
Gross Rate (Per Share)
|
USD 0.01
|
Net Rate (Per Share)
|
USD 0.01
|
Pay Date
|
29/11/2019
|
Gross Rate Status
|
Actual Rate
|
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Option 2-Cash Payment Details
|
Default Option
|
No
|
Option Currency
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Payment Type
|
Tax Exempted
|
Gross Rate (Per Share)
|
USD 0.01
|
Net Rate (Per Share)
|
USD 0.01
|
Pay Date
|
29/11/2019
|
Gross Rate Status
|
Actual Rate
|
Currency Pair
|
SGD/USD
|
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 110,911 bytes)
