Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory With Options

Financial Year End 31/12/2019

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) USD 0.01

Dividend/ Distribution Period 01/07/2019 TO 29/09/2019

Number of Days 91

Additional Text Manulife US REIT is pleased to announce the Advanced Distribution of 1.47 cents (USD) per unit for the period from 1 July 2019 to 29 September 2019 which comprises two components: (a) distribution out of tax-exempt income of 1.00 cents (USD); and (b) distribution out of capital of 0.47 cents (USD). Please refer to attachment.

Taxation Conditions The tax-exempt income component is exempt from tax in the hands of all Unitholders. No tax will be deducted at source from this component.

Record Date and Time 27/09/2019 17:00:00

Ex Date 26/09/2019

Default Option Yes

Option Currency United States Dollar

Payment Type Tax Exempted

Gross Rate (Per Share) USD 0.01

Net Rate (Per Share) USD 0.01

Pay Date 29/11/2019

Gross Rate Status Actual Rate

Default Option No

Option Currency Singapore Dollar

Payment Type Tax Exempted

Gross Rate (Per Share) USD 0.01

Net Rate (Per Share) USD 0.01

Pay Date 29/11/2019

Gross Rate Status Actual Rate

Currency Pair SGD/USD

