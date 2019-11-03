Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Third Quarter Results
BackNov 04, 2019
|
Announcement Title
|
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Nov 4, 2019 7:22
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Third Quarter Results
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG191104OTHRGHK8
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Jill Smith
|
Designation
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|
Please refer to the attached.
|
Additional Details
|
For Financial Period Ended
|
30/09/2019
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 531,925 bytes)
-
Attachment 3 (Size: 3,633,969 bytes)
-
Attachment 2 (Size: 432,003 bytes)
Disclaimer
Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 23:32:06 UTC