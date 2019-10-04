Log in
MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(MANU)
Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Disclosure Of Director's Interest - Veronica Julia McCann

10/04/2019 | 06:02am EDT

Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Disclosure Of Director's Interest - Veronica Julia McCann

BackOct 04, 2019

Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 4, 2019 17:29
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Disclosure of Director's Interest - Veronica Julia McCann
Announcement Reference SG191004OTHRSCWY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Jill Smith
Designation Chief Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 03/10/2019

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 27,899 bytes)

Disclaimer

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 10:01:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 171 M
EBIT 2019 103 M
Net income 2019 71,9 M
Debt 2019 684 M
Yield 2019 6,70%
P/E ratio 2019 15,5x
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
EV / Sales2019 11,3x
EV / Sales2020 10,0x
Capitalization 1 247 M
Technical analysis trends MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,03  $
Last Close Price 0,89  $
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jillian Avis Kathryn Smith Chief Executive Officer
Tsun-Yan Hsieh Chairman
Jagjit Singh Obhan Chief Financial Officer
Chun Wah Lau Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Veronica Julia McCann Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST14.84%1 247
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)63.31%48 924
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.21.68%27 045
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION23.43%24 402
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES33.76%17 471
W. P. CAREY INC.39.38%15 285
