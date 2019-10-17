Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust    MANU   SG1CI1000004

MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(MANU)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust : Listing Of 72,855,530 Preferential Offering New Units

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 08:04pm EDT

Listing Of 72,855,530 Preferential Offering New Units

BackOct 18, 2019

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 18, 2019 7:34
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Listing of 72,855,530 Preferential Offering New Units
Announcement Reference SG191018OTHRVTLG
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Jill Smith
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 27,019 bytes)

Disclaimer

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 00:03:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE IN
08:04pMANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT T : Listing Of 72,855,530 Preferential Offeri..
PU
05:44aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Notification Of Results Release
PU
10/14MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT T : Results Of The Preferential Offering By M..
PU
10/14REPLACE - INTERMEDIATE SECURITIES DI : : Mandatory
PU
10/04MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT T : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Intere..
PU
10/04MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT T : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Intere..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 172 M
EBIT 2019 101 M
Net income 2019 72,4 M
Debt 2019 700 M
Yield 2019 6,53%
P/E ratio 2019 15,8x
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
EV / Sales2019 11,5x
EV / Sales2020 10,1x
Capitalization 1 282 M
Technical analysis trends MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,03  $
Last Close Price 0,92  $
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jillian Avis Kathryn Smith Chief Executive Officer
Tsun-Yan Hsieh Chairman
Jagjit Singh Obhan Chief Financial Officer
Chun Wah Lau Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Veronica Julia McCann Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST18.71%1 282
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)61.08%48 168
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.21.81%27 210
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION24.68%25 013
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES34.74%17 610
W. P. CAREY INC.37.99%15 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group