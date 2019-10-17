Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust : Listing Of 72,855,530 Preferential Offering New Units

Listing Of 72,855,530 Preferential Offering New Units
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Oct 18, 2019 7:34
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Listing of 72,855,530 Preferential Offering New Units
Announcement Reference
SG191018OTHRVTLG
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Jill Smith
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attached.
