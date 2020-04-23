Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust    BTOU   SG1CI1000004

MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(BTOU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust : Restructuring Pursuant To U.S. Tax Regulations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 07:13pm EDT

Restructuring Pursuant To U.S. Tax Regulations

BackApr 24, 2020

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 24, 2020 7:00
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Restructuring Pursuant to U.S. Tax Regulations
Announcement Reference SG200424OTHRZ6QJ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Jill Smith
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to attachment

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 96,502 bytes)

Disclaimer

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 23:12:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE IN
04/07WAIVER : : Approval For Extension Of Time To Hold The Annual General Meeting
PU
03/24MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT T : Notice To Unitholders On Exchange Rate Fo..
PU
03/24MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT T : Notice To Unitholders On Exchange Rate Fo..
PU
03/19MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT T : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Intere..
PU
03/18MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT T : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Intere..
PU
2019DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interest - Trustee-Manage..
PU
2019CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
2019CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory With Options
PU
2019FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Third Quarter Results
PU
2019ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Completion Of Acquisition Of 400 Capitol Ma..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 202 M
EBIT 2020 118 M
Net income 2020 83,3 M
Debt 2020 756 M
Yield 2020 8,78%
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales2020 9,19x
EV / Sales2021 8,97x
Capitalization 1 100 M
Chart MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,03  $
Last Close Price 0,70  $
Spread / Highest target 64,3%
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jillian Avis Kathryn Smith Chief Executive Officer
Tsun-Yan Hsieh Chairman
Teck Ling Wong Chief Financial Officer
Chun Wah Lau Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Veronica Julia McCann Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%1 093
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-34.23%14 082
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION2.07%8 262
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION2.25%7 450
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-27.10%7 038
DEXUS-0.79%6 061
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group