Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary
|
Announcement Title
|
Annual General Meeting
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
May 18, 2020 7:22
|
Status
|
Replace
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG200430MEETODCC
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Jill Smith
|
Designation
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Financial Year End
|
31/12/2019
|
Event Narrative
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Additional Text
|
18 May 2020 - Please refer to the attached for the presentation slides and questions received from Unitholders for today's AGM.
|
Event Dates
|
Meeting Date and Time
|
18/05/2020 10:00:00
|
Response Deadline Date
|
15/05/2020 10:00:00
|
Event Venue(s)
|
Venue(s)
|
Venue details
|
|
|
Meeting Venue
|
Meeting will be convened and held by way of electronic means.
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 6,467,828 bytes)
-
Attachment 2 (Size: 205,426 bytes)
Disclaimer
Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2020 23:30:04 UTC