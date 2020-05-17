Log in
REPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : 1Q 2020 Operational Updates
PU
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

05/17/2020 | 07:31pm EDT

Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

BackMay 18, 2020

Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast May 18, 2020 7:22
Status Replace
Announcement Reference SG200430MEETODCC
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Jill Smith
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Financial Year End 31/12/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text 18 May 2020 - Please refer to the attached for the presentation slides and questions received from Unitholders for today's AGM.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 18/05/2020 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date 15/05/2020 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Meeting will be convened and held by way of electronic means.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 6,467,828 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 205,426 bytes)

Disclaimer

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2020 23:30:04 UTC
