Manutan International : Q2 turnover, 15 April 2020

Gonesse, 15 April 2020

MANUTAN GROUP

H1 2019/2020 turnover

Growth in the Group's turnover was +3.1% by the end of February 2020 (first five months of the financial year) and +1% over the whole of the first half-year. Performance was affected by the Covid-19 crisis starting in March 2020 (down by 9.3% on March 2019)

All the Group's companies are continuing business and adapting their activities in an effort to

deliver the best possible response to their customers' needs during the current crisis

Turnover Turnover (€ thousands) at the end at the end Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 of March of March 2020 2019 Turnover like-for-like 363,808 372,360 172,522 179,748 191,286 192,612 Contribution of 12,433 0 6,696 0 5,737 0 acquired companies* Total turnover 376,241 372,360 179,218 179,748 197,023 192,612 *Acquisition of Kruizinga finalised in June 2019

During Q2 2019/2020, the Manutan Group's business was down -0.3%(-5.7% at constant exchange rates and days, and on a like-for-like basis) compared to the same period of the previous year. However, this trend is contrasting:

Turnover growth during the first two months of Q2 2019/2020 was +4.4% in gross variation (and +0.1% at constant exchange rates and days, and on a like-for-like basis).

like-for-like basis). The repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic significantly slowed down business during March 2020 with a -9.3% decrease in gross variation compared to the same month during the previous financial year (and -16.3% at constant exchange rates and days, and on a like-for-like basis).

Throughout the first six months of the 2019/2020 financial year, the Manutan Group still achieved a +1.0% increase in business (-2.8% at constant exchange rates and days, and on a like-for-like basis) compared to the first six months of the 2018/2019 financial year, but growth was considerably affected by the strong downturn experienced in March (gross variation of +3.1% as of late February and +0.1% at constant exchange rates and days, and on a like-for-like basis).

In terms of its operational areas, the Group's situation is as follows: