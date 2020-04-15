Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 04/15 11:35:16 am
48 EUR   -4.76%
MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : Q2 turnover, 15 April 2020
PU
MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : H1 2019/2020 turnover
GL
MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Manutan International : Q2 turnover, 15 April 2020

04/15/2020 | 12:51pm EDT

Gonesse, 15 April 2020

MANUTAN GROUP

H1 2019/2020 turnover

Growth in the Group's turnover was +3.1% by the end of February 2020 (first five months of the financial year) and +1% over the whole of the first half-year. Performance was affected by the Covid-19 crisis starting in March 2020 (down by 9.3% on March 2019)

All the Group's companies are continuing business and adapting their activities in an effort to

deliver the best possible response to their customers' needs during the current crisis

Turnover

Turnover

(€ thousands)

at the end

at the end

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

of March

of March

2020

2019

Turnover like-for-like

363,808

372,360

172,522

179,748

191,286

192,612

Contribution of

12,433

0

6,696

0

5,737

0

acquired companies*

Total turnover

376,241

372,360

179,218

179,748

197,023

192,612

*Acquisition of Kruizinga finalised in June 2019

During Q2 2019/2020, the Manutan Group's business was down -0.3%(-5.7% at constant exchange rates and days, and on a like-for-like basis) compared to the same period of the previous year. However, this trend is contrasting:

  • Turnover growth during the first two months of Q2 2019/2020 was +4.4% in gross variation (and +0.1% at constant exchange rates and days, and on a like-for-like basis).
  • The repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic significantly slowed down business during March 2020 with a -9.3% decrease in gross variation compared to the same month during the previous financial year (and -16.3% at constant exchange rates and days, and on a like-for-like basis).

Throughout the first six months of the 2019/2020 financial year, the Manutan Group still achieved a +1.0% increase in business (-2.8% at constant exchange rates and days, and on a like-for-like basis) compared to the first six months of the 2018/2019 financial year, but growth was considerably affected by the strong downturn experienced in March (gross variation of +3.1% as of late February and +0.1% at constant exchange rates and days, and on a like-for-like basis).

In terms of its operational areas, the Group's situation is as follows:

€ thousands

H1 2020

H1 2019

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Businesses

301,037

294,894

152,078

150,229

148,959

144,665

South

141,193

141,605

69,506

71,546

71,687

70,059

Centre

74,306

63,590

38,693

32,713

35,613

30,877

West

53,917

56,320

27,065

29,611

26,852

26,709

North

18,098

21,355

9,104

10,488

8,995

10,867

East

13,522

12,024

7,710

5,871

5,812

6,153

Local Authorities

75,204

77,466

27,140

29,519

48,064

47,947

South

75,204

77,466

27,140

29,519

48,064

47,947

TOTAL

376,241

372,360

179,218

179,748

197,023

192,612

At constant exchange

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Financial

rates and days, and on

quarter

quarter

quarter

quarter

year

a like-for-like basis

Businesses

-0.6%

-5.0%

-2.9%

South

3.6%

-4.1%

-0.4%

Centre

-2.7%

-3.7%

-3.2%

West

-3.7%

-12.9%

-8.5%

North

-14.3%

-11.8%

-13.1%

East

-1.1%

30.0%

14.2%

Local Authorities

2.8%

-9.5%

-2.6%

South

2.8%

-9.5%

-2.6%

TOTAL

0.2%

-5.7%

-2.8%

Growth is down in all the Group's operational areas due to the impact of the fall in business resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, except for the East area which has been sustained by the strong growth levels registered in Poland. The Local Authorities Division has been especially hit hard by the crisis, since all schools, colleges and other educational facilities have been closed in France.

The Group's top priorities are still the health and safety of its employees and partners, while continuing business and adapting to its customers' new needs. All the warehouses are operational, and the protective measures and instructions recommended by the health authorities have been implemented in all our subsidiaries. The Group has also changed its work methods in accordance with applicable lockdown measures across Europe (especially homeworking) and adjusted its range of products and services to best fulfil its customers' needs during the current crisis.

The Group would like to thank all its employees for the commitment that they have shown in performing their duties.

Due to the uncertainties surrounding the current global crisis, it is hard to estimate how the Group's results for the 2019/2020 financial year will be affected, but Manutan is going the extra mile to minimise the repercussions while continuing to prepare for the future and draw strength from its ever solid key attributes.

*********************

About the Manutan Group

Manutan, a family-run group founded in 1966, is a European leader in BtoB e-commerce, specialising in the distribution of equipment for businesses and local authorities.

Offering one of the most extensive range of high-quality products and services in Europe, the Group satisfies all its customers' needs and delivers support and guidance in streamlining their indirect purchases.

With 26 subsidiaries across 17 European countries, the Group employs over 2,200 people and generated revenue of €774 million in 2018/19. Manutan France received the Best Workplaces distinction in 2019.

Manutan International is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartiment B - ISIN: FR0000032302-MAN.

www.manutan.com

Next publication: First semester 2019/2020 results:

27th May 2020 (after market closure)

Disclaimer

Manutan International SA published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 16:50:06 UTC
