Manutan International : Q3 turnover, 16 July 2020

07/16/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

Gonesse, July 16th 2020

MANUTAN GROUP

2019/2020 Q3 Turnover

Turnover showed good resilience in a context of global activity

slowdown

Turnover

Turnover

€ thousands

at the end

at the end

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

of June

of June

2020

2019

Turnover

542 405

562 843

178 598

190 484

172 522

179 748

191 286

192 612

like-for-like

Contribution of

18 293

0

5 860

0

6 696

0

5 737

0

acquired

companies*

Total turnover

560 698

562 843

184 458

190 484

179 218

179 748

197 023

192 612

* Acquisition of Kruizinga finalised in June 2019

During Q3 2019/2020, the Manutan Group's business was down -3.2%(-5.4% at constant exchange rates and days, and on a like-for-like basis) , impacted by the slowdown in the Local Authorities division, which was heavily hit by the closure of schools in France for almost the entire quarter.

This underperformance was offset by the growth of the Enterprises division (+6.1% in gross variation, and +2.8% at constant exchange rates and days, and on a like-for-like basis).

As a result, the activity of the Manutan Group remains stable and stands at -0.4% cumulative (- 3.6% at constant exchange rates and days, and on a like-for-like basis) at the end of the third quarter 2019/2020 compared to the same period of the 2019/2020 financial year. Turnover stood at € 560.7 million at June 30, 2020 against € 562.8 million at June 30, 2019.

In terms of its operational areas, the Group's situation is as follows:

Turnover

Turnover

€ thousands

at the end

at the end

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

of June

of June

2020

2019

Enterprises

448 503

433 933

147 466

139 039

152 078

150 229

148 959

144 665

South

216 478

207 410

75 285

65 805

69 506

71 546

71 687

70 059

Centre

107 754

92 602

33 448

29 012

38 693

32 713

35 613

30 877

West

78 500

85 033

24 583

28 713

27 065

29 611

26 852

26 709

North

26 995

31 019

8 897

9 664

9 104

10 488

8 995

10 867

Est

18 776

17 870

5 253

5 846

7 710

5 871

5 812

6 153

Local

112 196

128 911

36 992

51 445

27 140

29 519

48 064

47 947

Authorities

South

112 196

128 911

36 992

51 445

27 140

29 519

48 064

47 947

TOTAL

560 698

562 843

184 458

190 484

179 218

179 748

197 023

192 612

At constant exchange

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

4th quarter

rates and days, and on

Financial Year

a like-for-like basis

Enterprises

-0.6%

-5.0%

2.8%

-1.0%

South

3.6%

-4.1%

13.8%

4.2%

Centre

-2.7%

-3.7%

-3.2%

-3.1%

West

-3.7%

-12.9%

-12.2%

-9.7%

North

-14.3%

-11.8%

-5.0%

-10.5%

Est

-1.1%

30.0%

-4.5%

7.9%

Local Authorities

2.8%

-9.5%

-27.4%

-12.5%

South

2.8%

-9.5%

-27.4%

-12.5%

TOTAL

0.2%

-5.7%

-5.4%

-3.6%

Activity is down in all the Group's operational areas due to the impact of the business slowdown resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, except for the South Enterprises area, which has been sustained by the growth registered in Italy and France.

The Group's priorities remain focused on adjusting and developing its product and service offer to better meet the new needs of its customers while ensuring the safety of its employees and partners. All the warehouses have remained and remain operational and keep also applying all the instructions and the protective measures recommended by the health authorities.

The Group would like to thank again all its employees for the commitment that they have shown during this tough times.

Due to the uncertainties surrounding the current global crisis, it is hard to estimate how the Group's results for the 2019/2020 financial year will be affected, but Manutan is going the extra mile to minimise the repercussions while continuing to prepare for the future and draw strength from its ever solid key attributes.

*********************

About the Manutan Group

Manutan, a family-run group founded in 1966, is a European leader in BtoB e-commerce, specializing in the distribution of equipment for businesses and local authorities.

Offering one of the most extensive range of high-quality products and services in Europe, the Group satisfies all its customers' needs and delivers support and guidance in streamlining their indirect purchases.

With 26 subsidiaries across 17 European countries, the Group employs over 2,200 people and generated revenue of €774 million in 2018/19. Manutan France received the Best Workplaces distinction in 2020.

Manutan International is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B - ISIN: FR0000032302-MAN.

www.manutan.com

Next publication : Q4 2019/2020 Turnover :

October 15th 2020 (after market closure)

Disclaimer

Manutan International SA published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 16:30:08 UTC
