Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Manx Telecom PLC    MANX   IM00BHY3RF70

MANX TELECOM PLC

(MANX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/13 06:21:27 am
214.3302 GBp   +14.31%
06:19aMANX TELECOM : Form 8.3 -
PU
03:24aMANX TELECOM : Recommended Acquisition of Manx Telecom
PU
03/08MANX TELECOM PLC : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manx Telecom : Form 8.3 -

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 06:19am EDT

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Premier Fund Managers Limited

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

n/a

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

MANX TELECOM PLC

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

n/a

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

12/03/2019

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES/ NO/ N/A

If YES, specify which:

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Ords

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

5,230,000

4.54%

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

5,230,000

4.54%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

YES/NO

Date of disclosure:

13/03/2019

Contact name:

Sheridan Barton

Telephone number:

01483 400 418

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Manx Telecom plc published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 10:18:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANX TELECOM PLC
06:19aMANX TELECOM : Form 8.3 -
PU
03:24aMANX TELECOM : Recommended Acquisition of Manx Telecom
PU
03/08MANX TELECOM PLC : annual earnings release
02/06MANX TELECOM : Update on Goshawk Communications - Manx Telecom Plc
AQ
01/18MANX TELECOM : issues pre-close trading update, reveals FTTP rollout progress
AQ
01/17MANX TELECOM : On track to hit revenue targets
AQ
01/16MANX TELECOM : Pre-Close Trading Update; Solid core performance and continued fo..
AQ
2018MANX TELECOM : Capital Markets Day
AQ
2018MANX TELECOM : Capital Markets Day
PU
2018MANX TELECOM : Party time for former Manx Telecom employees
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 79,1 M
EBIT 2018 16,7 M
Net income 2018 11,6 M
Debt 2018 60,7 M
Yield 2018 6,40%
P/E ratio 2018 14,10
P/E ratio 2019 13,99
EV / Sales 2018 3,50x
EV / Sales 2019 3,46x
Capitalization 216 M
Chart MANX TELECOM PLC
Duration : Period :
Manx Telecom PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANX TELECOM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,03  GBP
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Edward Lamb Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Walsh Non-Executive Chairman
Iarla Hughes Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kevin Paige Chief Technology & Information Officer
Jeffrey Hume Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANX TELECOM PLC20.97%282
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.15%237 303
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP6.85%83 886
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.25%80 624
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 547
TELEFONICA3.15%44 354
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.