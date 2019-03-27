Log in
Manx Telecom : Form 8 (OPD) (Manx Telecom Plc)

03/27/2019 | 08:00am EDT

FORM 8 (OPD)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Manx Telecom Plc

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

N/A

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Manx Telecom Plc

(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?

Offeree

(e) Date position held:

The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

26 March 2019

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

N/A

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security:

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

None

N/A

None

N/A

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

None

N/A

None

N/A

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

None

N/A

None

N/A

TOTAL:

None

N/A

None

N/A

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

None

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

N/A

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:

3(a) Interests of directors of Manx Telecom plc (and their close relatives, related trusts and connected persons) in Manx Telecom plc ordinary shares of 0.2 p each

Director

Number of ordinary shares of 0.2 p each

Percentage of total issued share capital (rounded to three decimal places)

Valerie Ruth Walsh1

70,422

0.061

Gary Lamb

16,135

0.014

GEL Investments Limited2

440,194

0.382

Jeffrey Hume

70,422

0.061

Note:

[1]Valerie Ruth Walsh is the spouse of director John Kevin Walsh.

2 GEL Investments Limited is a company controlled by director Gary Lamb.

3(b) Interests in Manx Telecom plc ordinary shares held by directors pursuant to Manx Telecom plc share plans and incentive schemes

Manx Long Term Incentive Scheme

Director

Number of ordinary shares purchasable under options

Exercise price per share

Date of grant

Normal award vesting date

Gary Lamb

145,217

Nil

July 2016

July 2019

Gary Lamb

153,710

Nil

July 2017

July 2020

Gary Lamb

158,904

Nil

June 2018

June 2021

Vesting of the Manx Long Term Incentive Scheme awards is subject to achievement of performance conditions.

3(c) Interests in Manx Telecom plc ordinary shares held by Oakley Capital Limited (a concert party of Manx Telecom plc)

Name

Number of ordinary shares of 0.2 p each

Percentage of total issued share capital (rounded to two decimal places)

Oakley Capital Limited

1,760,564

1.53

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)

NO

Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)

NO

Date of disclosure:

27 March 2019

Contact name:

Sally Lawrence

Telephone number:

+44 (0) 1624 636100

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Manx Telecom plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 11:59:02 UTC
