MANX TELECOM PLC (MANX)

MANX TELECOM PLC (MANX)
Manx Telecom : Trainee engineer Kristina helping to roll-out superfast fibre broadband

08/14/2018 | 11:41am CEST

Trainee engineer Kristina helping to roll-out superfast fibre broadband

Trainee Field Engineer Kristina Misselbrook is the latest recruit to the Manx Telecom team that are rolling-out superfast fibre broadband to residential and business premises.

The company is in the process of extending the availability of fibre broadband, and it's a task which not only involves a significant financial investment but also a major engineering challenge. Kristina is receiving training which includes practical experience shadowing fully-trained engineers as they bring the company's Optimal Fibre broadband to more and more customers. The work means engineers going out in all weathers installing and connecting fibre cables to network 'nodes' located in cabinets in buildings, and at the roadside. Drilling channels for fibre cables, and splicing cables together using special tools, are all part of the job to connect new customers' premises to the core network. Kristina's training involves working on overhead cables, and learning skills which enable her to help with rolling-out and maintaining the fibre broadband network.

Kristina joined Manx Telecom in April 2016 and initially worked on the customer helpdesk. The following year she was promoted to a more senior role within the same department. This year she decided to pursue her interest in the engineering side of the company and began her current role in May. She said: 'I was ready for a new challenge, and wanted a new experience. I've always worked indoors and wanted a role that would help me gain qualifications for my future career. It's really rewarding working in a role where I can help customers face-to-face.'

She is one of four Manx Telecom Trainee Field Engineers, and the only woman. Kristina says that it's still relatively rare for women to be working in engineering roles on the Island. She said: 'I'm not certain why that is, but I suppose it could be seen as more of a male working environment.' What's her advice to other women on the Island, or girls currently at school or college, who have an ambition to pursue an engineering career? 'Don't let the fact that it appears to be a male working role put you off,' she says. 'Anyone with the right aptitude can do it - it's a challenge, but at the same time it's great fun. I'm lucky to be part of a fantastic team, my colleagues are very supportive, and the training I am receiving is excellent.'

The training programme will also involve visits to the UK to gain more practical experience as Kristina works towards achieving NVQ qualifications.

Disclaimer

Manx Telecom plc published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 09:40:02 UTC
