Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Manz AG    M5Z   DE000A0JQ5U3

MANZ AG

(M5Z)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

03/26/2020 07:30:00 CET Manz AG confirms development in 2019 and provides outlook for 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 02:44am EDT

03/26/2020 07:30:00 CET, Reutlingen Preliminary figures for the 2019 financial year confirmed: Revenues and earnings in line with adjusted expectations | Order backlog of around 170 million euros forms a solid basis; fundamental trends in the target industries for 2020 and beyond intact | 2020 forecast expects profitable growth, considering the currently assessable effects of the corona pandemic; reliable forecast currently not possible

Manz AG, a global high-tech engineering company, today published its full report for financial year 2019 and confirmed its preliminary figures. Revenues totalling 264.4 million euros (previous year: 296.9 million euros), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totalling 9.2 million euros (previous year: 9.5 million euros) with an EBITDA margin of 3.6% (previous year: 3.2%) and negative earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) totalling -7.6 million euros, were in line with the adjusted expectations for 2019. This development was mainly due to customer project delays in the solar sector and the postponement of major investments in the establishment of a European battery production for the mobility turnaround.

Martin Drasch, Manz AG's CEO, commented: 'Last year's performance did not meet our original expectations. However, the fundamental trends in our Energy Storage, Electronics and Solar segments are intact. We thus believe that the opportunities and prospects for us as a high-tech engineering company are generally good, even though the actual impact of the corona pandemic as well as its duration is currently difficult to estimate for us, as it is for most companies worldwide. We currently have an order backlog of around 170 million euros. This is a solid basis on which we can build despite all the challenges.'

Manz AG's Management Board believes that the company will be able to generate profitable growth in 2020 and expects a slight to moderate increase in revenues compared to 2019 and a positive EBIT margin in the low single-digit percentage range. This forecast considers the currently assessable effects of the corona pandemic on the economic development of the company. However, it is currently not possible to make any reliable assumptions about the future reactions of the customers or about possible further restrictions - including political restrictions. Against the background of these considerable uncertainties and the highly dynamic nature of the situation, the economic effects on the Group and the forecast cannot be adequately determined at present. The further development of the Corona crisis and its possible effects on the further development of the business are therefore constantly evaluated by the Management Board. Forecasts for the segments are published in the 2019 Annual Report.

The full report for the 2019 financial year is available for download as of today on the company's website www.manz.com in the Investor Relations / Publications section.

Revenue, EBITDA and EBIT 2019 compared to previous year

in EUR million

2019

2018

Group revenues

264.4

296.9

Solar

47.5

105.0

Electronics

115.7

93.9

Energy Storage

40.7

35.4

Contract Manufacturing

41.5

43.1

Service

19.1

19.5

EBIT Group

-7.6

-3.4

Solar

-2.0

14.4

Electronics

-7.6

-12.0

Energy Storage

-11.3

-9.9

Contract Manufacturing

11.5

1.2

Service

1.6

3.9

EBITDA Group

9.2

9.5

Solar

1.4

18.1

Electronics

0.4

-6.6

Energy Storage

-7.3

-6.9

Contract Manufacturing

12.3

1.8

Service

2.2

4.1

Back to overview

Disclaimer

Manz AG published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 06:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MANZ AG
02:44a03/26/2020 07 : 30:00 CET Manz AG confirms development in 2019 and provides outl..
PU
02:30aMANZ : confirms development in 2019 and provides outlook for 2020
EQ
03/23MANZ AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accor..
EQ
03/20MANZ : reacts to corona pandemic and suspends business operations at its German ..
EQ
03/1003/10/2020 07 : 30:00 CET Manz AG publishes preliminary figures for 2019
PU
03/10MANZ : publishes preliminary figures for 2019
EQ
02/1102/11/2020 10 : 00:00 CET Manz AG: Order from German battery developer and produ..
PU
02/11MANZ AG : Order from German battery developer and producer
EQ
01/1401/14/2020 07 : 30:00 CET Manz AG and Shenzhen Yinghe Technology agree on strate..
PU
01/14MANZ : and Shenzhen Yinghe Technology agree on strategic cooperation in the fiel..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 265 M
EBIT 2019 -6,96 M
Net income 2019 -12,7 M
Debt 2019 28,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,73x
P/E ratio 2020 9,53x
EV / Sales2019 0,46x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
Capitalization 92,8 M
Chart MANZ AG
Duration : Period :
Manz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 25,44  €
Last Close Price 11,98  €
Spread / Highest target 238%
Spread / Average Target 112%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Drasch Chief Executive Officer
Heiko Aurenz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Knie Chief Operations Officer
Manfred Hochleitner Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Manz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANZ AG-44.02%101
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-26.72%41 452
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-5.78%8 784
DISCO CORPORATION6.88%6 855
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-15.47%4 378
S.C NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-3.22%2 232
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group