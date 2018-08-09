Log in
Manz : 9 August 2018 Manz AG Wins Major Order for Display Production Solutions

08/09/2018 | 07:50am CEST

09.08.2018 07:31:00 CEST, Reutlingen Order received for display production equipment with a volume of 90 million USD - Follow-up order from one of China's largest display manufacturers - Display production equipment for the latest generation 10.5 launched

Manz AG, a globally active manufacturer of high-tech equipment with a comprehensive technology portfolio, has received a major order for display production equipment. The order, with a total volume of 90 million USD (approx. 76 million euros), has come from one of China's largest display manufacturers and it includes wet chemical processing equipment along with automation solutions. The first pieces of equipment for the manufacture of large-format displays on generation 8.6 substrates (2,250 x 2,610 mm) will be delivered starting in the fourth quarter of 2018. This order in the segment Electronics will effect revenues and earnings in the 2018 and 2019 fiscal year, with roughly a share of 30 % falling within fiscal year 2018 and the remaining 70% within the following year. The earnings and revenues have already been included in the 2018 Manz AG forecast.

This large-scale order follows a project from 2016 that Manz AG has successfully fulfilled for the same customer. The customer was especially impressed by the high quality and the performance capabilities of Manz AG's production equipment along with the short and seamless ramp-up phase. With decades of expertise in wet chemical processes and automation, Manz enjoys an outstanding position in the Asian display industry.

As Eckhard Hörner-Marass, CEO of Manz AG, notes: 'We feel that receiving a follow-up order from our Chinese customer is confirmation of our excellent market position in the display industry. High efficiency, good quality as well as our outstanding customer proximity and service availability in China and Taiwan are key competitive advantages that Manz AG offers. We very recently applied our proven experience to the largest generation 10.5 substrate, responding to the market trend towards ever-larger formats. We can now also support our customers by providing production solutions for the size 2,940 x 3,370 mm.'

With its development and production sites in Taiwan and China and through close collaboration with its customers, Manz AG recognizes industry trends early on and is able to win out in direct competition with Asian companies by offering German quality standards at competitive prices.

Disclaimer

Manz AG published this content on 09 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2018 05:49:15 UTC
