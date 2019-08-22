Log in
Manz AG: Follow-up orders for LightAssembly production platform from the electronics industry

08/22/2019 | 03:00am EDT


DGAP-Media / 22.08.2019 / 08:59

Manz AG: Follow-up orders for LightAssembly production platform from the electronics industry

- Order in the lower double digit million euro range from long-term customer

- LightAssembly platform stands out with flexibility and highest quality

- Numerous applications open up further revenues potentials in the future

Reutlingen, August 22, 2019 - Manz AG, a global high-tech equipment manufacturer with a comprehensive technology portfolio, has been awarded a contract for several assembly lines of the LightAssembly platform in the Electronics sector. The order came from a leading international provider of power electronics, with whom Manz has maintained a trustworthy business relationship for many years. Manz will deliver process and handling modules for the automated assembly of controllers, with a total volume in the lower double digit million euro range. One quarter of the order will affect revenues and earnings for this year, while three quarters will impact the coming fiscal year.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG: "With the modular assembly and inspection platform LightAssembly, we offer a product trusted by customers in a wide range of industries. One of these is our long-term partner in the electronics industry, to whom we have already delivered 10 fully-integrated assembly lines over the last three years. This is a clear proof of how we and our highly flexible equipment help customers fulfill the modern requirements production companies face."

With the modular, scalable LightAssembly platform, Manz AG is able to react flexibly to specific customer needs. The individual modules e.g. for handling, screwing, laser welding and image processing, for example, are perfectly coordinated with each other and, when combined with our inline inspection systems, always ensure maximum quality at maximum throughput. At the same time, the platform also stands out for its high compatibility to conveying systems from other manufacturers - a strength which is key in particular for customers in the electronics and automotive industry.

Martin Drasch: "LightAssembly can either be integrated into existing, non-automated production lines on a modular basis or can be used as an integrated platform in fully-automated production systems. A process module can handle not only classic assembly processes, such as screw fitting, but also other process steps such as laser welding or technologies for bonding, casting or pressing. The applications are equally versatile, and include, for instance, assembling cell contacting systems in the automotive industry or producing laptops, tablets or other devices and controls in the electronics industry. We are therefore very confident that we will also see incoming orders in this area for applications that are not yet part of our portfolio."


Company profile:

Manz AG - passion for efficiency
Founded in 1987, Manz AG is a global high-tech equipment manufacturing company. Its business activities cover the areas of Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service.

With many years of expertise in automation, laser processing, vision and metrology, wet chemistry, and roll-to-roll processes, the company offers manufacturers and their suppliers innovative production solutions in the areas of photovoltaics, electronics, and lithium-ion battery technology. The company's product portfolio includes both customer-specific developments and standardized single machines and modules, which can be linked to create complete custom systems. Manz AG offers high-quality, needs-based solutions that can be integrated early into customer projects to contribute significantly to customer success.

The company, listed on the stock exchange in Germany since 2006, develops and produces its products in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. It also has distribution and service branches in the USA and India. Manz AG currently employs roughly 1,600 workers worldwide, around half of whom work in the Asia region, which is key to the company's target industries. Manz Group revenue in the 2018 financial year totaled around 297 million euros.


Investor Relations Contact
Manz AG
Axel Bartmann
Phone: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-395
Fax: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-99
E-mail: abartmann@manz.com

cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Phone: +49 (0)611 - 205855-28
Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66
E-mail: krause@cometis.de



End of Media Release

Issuer: Manz AG
Key word(s): Research/Technology

22.08.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Manz AG
Steigäckerstr. 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 7121 9000-0
Fax: +49 (0) 7121 9000-99
E-mail: info@manz.com
Internet: http://www.manz.com
ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3
WKN: A0JQ5U
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 861527

 
End of News DGAP Media

861527  22.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=861527&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
