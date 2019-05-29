Log in
Manz AG: Managing Director of Manz Slovakia becomes new Group COO

05/29/2019 | 02:30am EDT

DGAP-News: Manz AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Manz AG: Managing Director of Manz Slovakia becomes new Group COO

29.05.2019 / 08:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Manz AG: Managing Director of Manz Slovakia becomes new Group COO

Reutlingen, May 29, 2019 - Manz AG, a globally active high-tech equipment manufacturer with comprehensive technology portfolio, has appointed the previous managing director of Manz Slovakia s.r.o. Jürgen Knie (49) as Chief Operating Officer (COO) in the Managing Board effective July 1, 2019. In his new function, he will strengthen the existing management board team of CEO Martin Drasch and CFO Manfred Hochleitner, to jointly work on the next steps toward a sustainable profitable growth of Manz AG.

Prof. Dr. Heiko Aurenz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Manz AG, comments: "We are clearly delighted that we've found a suitable internal candidate for this management board position in Jürgen Knie. Mr. Knie knows Manz AG, with its technologies, industries, suppliers, and customers for nearly 10 years. So from our point of view, he fulfills the ideal prerequisites for the COO position."

Mr. Knie is moving from Manz Slovakia to the company headquarters in Reutlingen, Germany. As managing director of Manz in Slovakia since 2010, Mr. Knie has been, among others, responsible for the development of the Contract Manufacturing segment and thus laid the foundation for the joint venture Talus Manufacturing at the Taiwan site. Until today, Mr. Knie is also a member of the board of Talus Manufacturing. In his new role as COO of Manz AG, Jürgen Knie will be responsible for the Contract Manufacturing and Service segments as well as Purchasing, Production, and Commissioning.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG: "Jürgen Knie has been working for a long time with our stakeholders in Slovakia and at Talus. As managing director of Manz Slovakia s.r.o., he has already been involved in shaping the changes in the Manz Group in recent years. He knows our processes as well as further potentials to increase our profitability. So we are happy that he will now support us on managing board level."


Image Jürgen Knie:
https://www.cometis.de/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Juergen-knie.jpg

Company profile:

Manz AG - passion for efficiency

Founded in 1987, Manz AG is a global high-tech equipment manufacturing company. Its business activities cover the areas of Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing and Service.

With many years of expertise in automation, laser processing, vision and metrology, wet chemistry and roll-to-roll processes, the company offers manufacturers and their suppliers innovative production solutions in the areas of photovoltaics, electronics, and lithium-ion battery technology. The company's product portfolio includes both customer-specific developments and standardized single machines and modules, which can be linked to create complete custom systems. Manz AG offers high-quality, needs-based solutions that can be integrated early into customer projects to contribute significantly to customer success.

The company, listed on the stock exchange in Germany since 2006, develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. It also has sales and service branches in the USA and India. Manz AG currently employs roughly 1,600 workers worldwide, around half of whom work in the Asia region, which is key to the company's target industries. Manz Group revenue in the 2018 financial year totaled around 297 million euros.


Investor Relations Contact

Manz AG
Axel Bartmann
Phone: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-395
Fax: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-99
E-mail: abartmann@manz.com

cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Phone: +49 (0)611 - 205855-28
Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66
E-mail: krause@cometis.de


29.05.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Manz AG
Steigäckerstr. 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 7121 9000-0
Fax: +49 (0) 7121 9000-99
E-mail: info@manz.com
Internet: http://www.manz.com
ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3
WKN: A0JQ5U
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 816809

 
End of News DGAP News Service

816809  29.05.2019 



© EQS 2019
